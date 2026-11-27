Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Friday asked the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to explain its “U-turn” if it decides to support the proposed delimitation bill, after previously opposing the legislation, ahead of the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram.

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“It is really for them to explain what the circumstances and considerations are for them to make a complete U-turn — from opposing the delimitation bill to now supporting it,” he said.

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Chidambaram called “fair delimitation” a misnomer. “Even though the proportion is maintained, absolute numbers matter, and in absolute numbers, the South will be disadvantaged. Further, this delimitation will lead to gerrymandering, which will completely skew the electoral map in favour of the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party], particularly in the north of India and in certain other states,” said Chidambaram.

Deep Dive What would the proposed delimitation bill change in the Lok Sabha? It would expand the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength to 850 seats and redraw constituency boundaries and state seat allocations. The government has linked the exercise to implementing 33% reservation for women. Why does Karti Chidambaram say delimitation could disadvantage southern states? He argues that even if states’ proportions are maintained, changes in the absolute number of seats could disadvantage the South. He also warned that delimitation could skew the electoral map in favour of the BJP. What assurances would the DMK seek before supporting the delimitation bill? The DMK has sought a written assurance that Tamil Nadu’s share of Lok Sabha seats will be maintained. MK Stalin has also demanded that the existing distribution of seats among states be frozen for another 25 years.

He added that while it might not have a direct impact on Tamil Nadu, it will impact all over India, which will affect the outcome of the elections.

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The comments came a day after the Union government on Thursday said a special sitting of Parliament will be held from November 30, fuelling speculation that it was looking to reintroduce a constitutional amendment and the delimitation bills to roll out women’s quota that did not get the required support earlier in April.

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{{^usCountry}} A united Opposition defeated the 131st Constitution (Amendment) Bill, which sought to raise the Lok Sabha ceiling to 850 and implement 33% reservation for women in time for the 2029 polls, despite Union home minister Amit Shah’s last-minute offer to incorporate a 50% proportional rise for all states into the bill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A united Opposition defeated the 131st Constitution (Amendment) Bill, which sought to raise the Lok Sabha ceiling to 850 and implement 33% reservation for women in time for the 2029 polls, despite Union home minister Amit Shah’s last-minute offer to incorporate a 50% proportional rise for all states into the bill. {{/usCountry}}

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The government withdrew two other linked bills, one for delimitation based on the latest available census, effectively the 2011 one, and another implementing the changes in Union Territories.

The DMK, which has 22 members, left the Opposition bloc in May after the Congress tied up with ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu.

Since April, 20 out of 28 Trinamool Congress lawmakers have joined the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India and said they will support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Six of nine Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmakers joined the NDA constituent, Shiv Sena.

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The Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar, which has eight lawmakers, has said it will consider the bill once it reads the text of the legislation and is likely to back the government.