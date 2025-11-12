New Delhi: India and Bhutan on Tuesday jointly inaugurated a 1,020-MW hydropower project built with Indian assistance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two sides will bolster connectivity and border infrastructure to build on work already done through an energy partnership to ramp up the Himalayan country’s hydropower capabilities. Connectivity key to better India, Bhutan ties: PM

Modi and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck inaugurated the Punatsanchchhu-II project, one of five mega hydropower projects developed by India in Bhutan, following their talks on bilateral relations. This project, which enhances Bhutan’s power generation capacity by 40%, will supply electricity to both countries.

“Energy cooperation remains a key pillar of the India-Bhutan partnership,” Modi said on social media, describing the Punatsanchchuu-II project as an “enduring symbol of friendship”.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and also focused on regional and global issues. King Jigme Khesar conveyed condolences on the loss of lives in a blast in New Delhi on Monday and his appreciation for India’s support for Bhutan’s socio-economic development.

The leaders also witnessed the finalisation of three memorandums of understanding for cooperation in renewable energy, healthcare and medicine, and mental health services. In addition to an understanding on resuming work on dam structure for the 1,200-MW Punatsangchhu-I project, which has been stalled for some time, the Indian government announced a concessional credit line of ₹4,000 crore to fund energy projects in Bhutan.

Earlier while addressing an event to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan’s former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Modi noted that connectivity creates opportunities and referred to his government’s decision to link Gelephu and Samtse cities in Bhutan to India’s rail network. “Completion of this project will provide easier access for the industries here and Bhutanese farmers to India’s vast market,” he said.

Besides rail and road connectivity, both sides are working on border infrastructure and India is providing support for Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City or economic hub, a pet project of King Jigme Khesar. Modi announced that India will build an immigration checkpoint near Gelephu to facilitate visitors and investors.

India has made a contribution of ₹10,000 crore for Bhutan’s current five-year plan, reflecting the intertwined nature of the progress and prosperity of both countries, and the funds are being used in sectors such as roads, agriculture, financing and healthcare, he said.

The work in connectivity will build on the bilateral hydropower partnership, which has already made Bhutan the world’s first carbon-negative country. Bhutan is a leading country in per-capita renewable energy generation and produces all of its electricity from renewable sources.

India has taken numerous steps to ensure Bhutanese citizens receive a steady supply of essential items and the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) facility is being expanded in Bhutan. India and Bhutan’s youth are cooperating to build a satellite and working together in sectors such as education, innovation, skill development, sports, space and culture, Modi said.

While paying tribute to former king Jigme Singye, Modi said his concept of “Gross National Happiness” became a key parameter for defining growth across the world. “The friendship between our two countries continues to flourish on the foundation you laid,” he said.

Pointing to the long-standing cultural links between the two countries, Modi said the Royal Bhutanese Temple was inaugurated in India’s Rajgir and this initiative is expanding to other parts of the country. Responding to a request from the people of Bhutan for establishing a Bhutanese temple and guesthouse in Varanasi, the Indian government is providing land, he added.

Indian ambassador Sandeep Arya told a media briefing that the MoU on renewable energy will cover solar and wind energy, biomass and green hydrogen as well as the joint design and development of projects. India’s support for Bhutan’s five-year plan also covers 570 high impact community development projects, he said.

Munu Mahawar, additional secretary (North) in the external affairs ministry, said India has already set up an integrated check post and an inland waterways terminal in Assam to bolster connectivity with Bhutan. He said the Punatsangchhu-II project has already started supplying electricity to India and the two sides had reached an understanding on tariff that is currently being formalised. Energy supplies to India constitute almost 30% of Bhutan’s total exports, he said.