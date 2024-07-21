'Conspiracy to murder Arvind Kejriwal': Sanjay Singh after L-G's 'food' charge

Reacting to Lt Governor VK Saxena's alleged communication that Arvind Kejriwal had been deliberately skipping meals to make himself sick, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed on Sunday that a conspiracy was afoot to kill the Delhi chief minister. Arvind Kejriwal in CBI custody. (PTI file photo)

At a press conference on Sunday, Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of "messing" with the health of Kejriwal, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since March 21.

"The BJP is messing with Arvind Kejriwal's health. Initially, they were saying that he was eating sweets and trying to spike his sugar levels but now they are saying that he has reduced his food intake. Why will someone do this and pose a threat to their own life?” Singh said.

"There is a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal," he added.

The AAP has claimed that Kejriwal's weight dropped eight kilograms since he was incarcerated. It said the AAP chief's sudden loss of weight could be a sign of an underlying serious disease.

"The medical report of Arvind Kejriwal is enough to tell that anything can happen to him at any time in the jail and the way Delhi LG and BJP are making wrong statements on Arvind Kejriwal's health confirms our doubt," Singh added.

A communication from the LG's office to the chief secretary on Friday said that Saxena expressed concern over the "non-consumption" of prescribed medical diet and medicines by Kejriwal.

The communication, citing a report by Tihar Jail's Superintendent (Prison) regarding the health status of Kejriwal, noted that it brings out the fact that there are several instances of "willful low-calorie intake" by the chief minister, despite sufficient home-cooked food being provided to him.

Kejriwal also refused to take insulin before dinner on July 7, it added.

Earlier this year, the Enforcement Directorate had claimed that Kejriwal was eating high-sugar food to increase his blood sugar levels to make grounds for medical bail.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case. A lower court granted him bail in the case last month. However, the CBI arrested him. Later, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the ED's case.

He is still in jail because of the CBI's case.

Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer told the Delhi high court that the former's blood sugar had dropped below 50 while he was sleeping.

With inputs from PTI, ANI