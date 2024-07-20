‘What kind of joke…’: AAP hits back at Delhi L-G over Arvind Kejriwal's ‘low calorie intake’ in jail claim

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena and his letter to the chief secretary alleging that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is taking a “low calorie diet” while in jail. In its response letter, AAP questioned the intentions of the lieutenant governor and expressed genuine concern for Arvind Kejriwal's life. Arvind Kejriwal in CBI custody. (PTI)

AAP leaders, in a stern response after Delhi L-G's letter, claimed that Arvind Kejriwal is at a serious risk of suffering a brain stroke as he remains in jail after being arrested in the Delhi excise policy case.

“What kind of joke are you making, LG Sir? Would a man reduce his sugar levels at night? This is very dangerous. LG Sir, if you do not know about the disease, then you should not write such a letter. God forbid such a time ever comes to you,” AAP leader Sanjay Singh said in a post on X.

Delhi minister Atishi said Arvind Kejriwal has been a diabetes patient for decades, and his sugar levels fluctuate constantly, claiming that he is at a risk of a serious and chronic disease.

“There is a chance of serious and chronic disease when the sugar level constantly goes up, but when it suddenly decreases, the condition can be fatal and the patient doesn't get enough time. That person can get a brain stroke, go into a coma, suffer from a brain haemorrhage, or even die,” she said.

“Arvind Kejriwal Ji's sugar level has dropped to this point 5 times. It reached 50 and in such cases, the patient is admitted to the hospital, but this Bharatiya Janata Party put his life in danger,” Atishi added.

The reactions come after the Lieutenant Governor's Office wrote to chief secretary Naresh Kumar, expressing concern over the “willful low calorie diet” of Arvind Kejriwal in jail, despite of sufficient food being provided to him. The letter said that Kejriwal has lost weight in jail as he has not fully consumed the prescribed diet intentionally.

“The LG has expressed concern over the non-consumption of prescribed medical diets and medications by Chief Minister Kejriwal. He has also asked that reasons thereof may be ascertained from him since deviations from the same could also have medical and legal ramifications,” the letter said.

(With inputs from ANI)