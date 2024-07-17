Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer's 'may not wake up' warning amid low blood sugar claim

Arvind Kejriwal's blood sugar level had dropped to 50 while sleeping, claimed his lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi while arguing on his behalf in the Delhi high court on Wednesday. He said the sudden drop in the sugar level was dangerous because the patient might not wake up from the slumber. Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by ED on March 21. (File)

"(Kejriwal's) Blood sugar has gone to 50 while sleeping. This is a cause of concern. Sugar levels dropping while the person is sleeping is dangerous. The person might not wake up. Please take a holistic view, a commonsensical view. Three orders are already in my favour," he said, per ANI.

Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal over the latter's plea against arrest by the CBI, said there was no reason for the agency to arrest his client when he had been in judicial custody.

He pointed out that Kejriwal's sugar levels had dropped five times below the 50-mark in CBI's custody.

He described the Delhi chief minister's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as an “afterthought insurance arrest”.

He said the agency had no grounds for arrest. He was arrested because a trial court granted him bail in the money laundering case linked to the scrapped Delhi excise policy, he added.

"Can they keep me (Arvind Kejriwal) under arrest till the time I answer them what to want to hear? The moment I say, 'I am innocent and didn't do anything', it becomes an evasive reply. Everything said by me is an evasive reply...What I am saying is the truth, not what the interrogator wants to hear. Even this, the court will decide what is the truth," he added.

‘Arvind Kejriwal lost 8.5 kg’

Last week, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Kejriwal had lost 8.5 kg since he was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate.

“When Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, his weight was 70 kg and today his weight has dropped by 8.5 kg to 61.5 kg. The reason for this is not known, no serious investigation is being done to find out how he lost so much weight. Losing 8.5 kg weight and not knowing the reason for it are symptoms of many serious diseases, you can ask any doctor," he said.

The CBI arrested Kejriwal days after a trial court granted the latter a regular bail. The Delhi high court later stayed the bail.