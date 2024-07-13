Kejriwal lost 8.5kg in jail since March, says Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday said that jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost 8.5kg weight since his incarceration began on March 21, adding that there has been a significant dip in his blood sugar level. Singh expressed concern over Kejriwal’s health and said this was a sign of serious illness. AAP MP Sanjay Singh (ANI)

“When Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, his weight was 70kg and today his weight has dropped by 8.5kg to 61.5kg. The reason for this is not known, no serious investigation is being done to find out how he lost so much weight. Losing 8.5kg weight and not knowing the reason for it are symptoms of many serious diseases, you can ask any doctor. If the weight is continuously decreasing and the reason for it is not known, then it is a sign of a serious illness. So, this is a matter of serious concern for all of us, for Arvind Kejriwal ji, for his family, for his loved ones, whether from Delhi or the country,” Sanjay Singh said at a press conference at party headquarters.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in a money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The Supreme Court granted interim bail to him on May 10 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. The trial court granted Kejriwal bail on June 20 before the high court stayed it. CBI arrested Kejriwal on June 26 at the Rouse Avenue court complex.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Narendra Modi are conspiring to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail as well as to play with his health. They are harassing Arvind Kejriwal. Therefore, the court should also take cognizance of this,” said Singh.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case against him in the excise policy matter, saying he has suffered incarceration for over 90 days and that the issue involves the right to life and liberty of an individual. But despite the bail, Kejriwal will remain in jail in a separate CBI case in the excise policy matter.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP called Singh’s statement a “repeat of rhetoric”.

“Every time AAP leaders see any hope of bail for Kejriwal they start their old rehotric that BJP wants to keep Kejriwal in jail and that his health is steadily deteriorating... Singh should recall every time Kejriwal gets bail he never goes in for any treatment instead his political diatribes increase to new heights,” Sachdeva said.