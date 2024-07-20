LG’s office blames ‘wilful’ low food intake for Kejriwal’s weight loss, AAP hits back

New Delhi Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in CBI custody. (PTI)

A row broke out over the health condition of jailed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal between the office of the Delhi lieutenant governor (LG), V K Saxena, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday, with the LG’s office saying Kejriwal “wilfully” was not consuming the prescribed diet in jail and blaming “less calorie intake” for his weight loss. The AAP shot back, questioning why Kejriwal would put himself at risk, given that he suffers from type-2 diabetes, citing “risky” blood sugar levels during his stay in jail.

The LG wrote to chief secretary Naresh Kumar about Kejriwal’s health on July 19, on the basis of a report submitted by the superintendent (prison) on July 14.

“The report brings out the fact that there are several instances of wilful low calorie intake by Hon’ble Chief Minister, despite sufficient home cooked food being provided to him. The diet monitoring chart indicates that between 6th June, 2024 and 13th July, 2024, the Hon’ble CM had not fully consumed the prescribed diet for all three meals of the day. The report also suggests loss of weight (now 61.5kg which earlier was 63.5kg on the date of surrender-2 June, 2024). Prima facie, it appears to be due to less calorie intake,” the letter said.

Kejriwal has been lodged in Tihar jail since March 21 in connection with cases pertaining to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He was put on interim bail from May 10 to June 1 for the Lok Sabha election campaigning, and has remained in jail since. He was granted bail by a trial court on June 20, but the high court issued a stay on it. He was arrested by the CBI at the Rouse Avenue court on June 26.

LG directed prison authorities to advise Kejriwal to strictly adhere to the prescribed dosage of medicine and insulin, apart from the diet specified by the dieticians.

The letter said that on June 18, Kejriwal was either not administered insulin or the same was not recorded by prison authorities in the instant report. “There are also significant variations between glucometer test reading and the CGMS reading on most days. For instance, on 19th June, 2024, the glucometer reading done prior to lunch registered recording of 104 mgl, while the CGMS reading done before lunch at 12.30 PM on the same day was 82 mgl. Glaring discrepancies between glucometer test readings and CGMS readings need to be verified by appropriate medical authorities,” the LG’s office said.

“On 6 July, 2024, the Hon’ble CM did not consume the prescribed diet during all 3 meals. 5 units insulin was administered before breakfast, 4 units before lunch and 2 units of insulin was administered before dinner. On 7th July, the prescribed diet was again not consumed and on that day 5 units of insulin was administered before breakfast, 4 units before lunch and insulin before dinner was refused by Hon’ble CM,” the letter said.

The LG expressed concern about the non-consumption of the prescribed medical diet and medications by the Delhi CM. “He (LG) has also asked that reasons thereof may be ascertained from him, since deviations from the same also could have medical and legal ramifications. The prison authorities may advise Hon’ble Chief Minister to strictly adhere to the prescribed dosage of medicine and insulin, apart from the diet specified by the dieticians,” the letter read, directing that a copy be shared with the home minister of the Delhi government.

Prisons come under the jurisdiction of the Delhi home minister but officials working in the prison department, as in other departments of the Delhi government, are under the central government.

In response to the LG’s letter, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said in a post on X: “What kind of joke are you making LG Sir? Would a man reduce his sugar levels at night? Which is very dangerous. LG Sir, if you do not know about the disease then you should not write such a letter. God forbid such a time ever comes to you.”

Delhi minister Atishi said, “The statement of LG is very unfortunate and I think it does not befit a constitutional head of the state. Arvind Kejriwal has been suffering from diabetes for 30 years, very acute diabetes and when someone has serious diabetes, what is called hypoglycemia, falling sugar level is a very dangerous sign. Due to falling sugar levels, a person can go into a coma. Due to falling sugar levels, brain stroke can happen and permanent brain damage can happen.”

“Does LG think that any person will deliberately make himself sick like this? This is a conspiracy of the BJP. The BJP knew that Arvind Kejriwal would get bail from the Supreme Court which is why they forcefully got Arvind Kejriwal arrested by the CBI because they knew that his health is bad. They know that the longer he stays in jail, the more his health will keep deteriorating. So I would like to request LG that it does not suit him to make such comments on anyone’s health,” Atishi said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged Kejriwal was reducing his food intake to lose weight and gain the court’s sympathy.

“During his entire bail period, Kejriwal was busy in campaigning for the party from morning to evening but two days before going to jail, he once again he claimed he was not well. The food comes from his house to jail but he does not eat, that is why he has lost two kilograms of weight. On June 7, he was required to take four units of insulin but he refused to take it. He wants to get bail on the basis of his health conditions. Only a mastermind criminal can manufacture such conspiracies,” Sachdeva said in a statement.