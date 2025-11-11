‘Conspirators behind Delhi blast will be brought to justice’: PM Modi in Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged on Tuesday that the conspirators behind the blast in Delhi that killed 13 people would be brought to justice, even as investigators said the car involved in the explosion was traced to a Kashmir-based doctor with ties to a terror cell linked to the seizure of a huge cache of explosives in Faridabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Tuesday. (Photo from X)

Addressing an event at Changlimethang Stadium in Bhutan’s capital Thimphu to mark the 70th birth anniversary of the country’s former king, Modi said he was committed to participate in the important occasion but had come with a “heavy heart”. He said he had spent most of Monday night coordinating with agencies investigating the blast that occurred near the Red Fort.

“I have come here with a heavy heart. The horrific incident in Delhi yesterday evening has affected everyone’s hearts. I understand the sorrow of the affected families. Today, the whole country stands with them,” Modi said, speaking in Hindi.

“Our [investigative] agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared,” he said.

“All those responsible will be brought to justice,” Modi added in English.

Indian officials have so far not attributed the blast to any terrorist organisation or provided details about the exact cause of the explosion.

Two officers from Delhi Police’s Special Cell said the car that exploded on an arterial road near Red Fort on Monday evening was traced to a Kashmir-based doctor with ties to a terror cell linked to the recent seizure of a huge cache of explosives in Faridabad.

The doctor, identified as Umar Un Nabi from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, was in contact with two more doctors from the region who were recently arrested and was probably driving the white Hyundai i20 car when it exploded after slowing down at a red light, the officers said on condition of anonymity. The explosion hit several nearby vehicles and left 13 people dead and 21 injured.

Modi described the event to mark the 70th birth anniversary of former Bhutan king Jigme Singye Wangchuck as an “important day for those who believe in world peace”. It also reflects the strength of India-Bhutan ties, he said.

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck led thousands of people in a prayer for the victims of the blast in Delhi at the Changlimethang Stadium.