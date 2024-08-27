Constitution being strangled, ‘dictator’ Mamata Banerjee targeting students: BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday attacked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the police action against protesters in Kolkata as they participated in the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

“The Constitution is being strangled. ‘Dictator’ Mamata Banerjee is targeting students instead of criminals, yet the INDI Alliance remains silent,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

Bhatia blamed Banerjee of shielding the rape-murder accused, and called for the resignations of the CM and the city police commissioner.

“Mamata Banerjee clearly takes a stand that she will protect the accused while failing to provide justice and safety to women. The Kolkata high court says the ‘state machinery has failed’ and the law and order situation has collapsed, which is solely attributable to Mamata Banerjee’s anarchist leadership,” he said.

On corruption cases in Karnataka

“The Congress is synonymous with corruption,” Bhatia said, pointing to the MUDA scam case, the Valmiki Development Corporation scandal case, and the alleged allotment of land in a high-tech defence aerospace park to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s family members under the SC quota.

The BJP MP also called for the resignations of Kharge and his family members from public offices, asserting that they have no right to hold positions of power after such allegations.

“If Mallikarjun Kharge has nothing to hide, why should he fear a CBI investigation?” Bhatia asked.