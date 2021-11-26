Constitution Day 2021: PM Modi to kick off celebrations, attend 2 programmes in Delhi

As part of the Constitution Day celebrations on Friday, President Kovind will lead the celebration with a preamble reading in the central hall of the Parliament where the Prime Minister will address a distinguished gathering. Later in the day, PM Modi will also inaugurate the two-day Constitution Day celebrations in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan and participate in related programmes.

At Parliament, President Kovind will be addressing the nation in a speech, following which people will join him live in a reading session of the Preamble of the Constitution.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the President will then release a digital version of the Constituent Assembly Debates, an online version of a calligraphed copy of the Constitution as well as an updated version of the document laying down the framework of the fundamental political code of the country, which will include all amendments to date.

The central government is celebrating Constitution Day as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – signifying the passage of 75 years since the country gained independence from British colonial rule. According to an official release issued by the ministry of parliamentary affairs, the programme organised in Parliament will also be addressed by vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

PM Modi will officially be inaugurating the Constitution Day celebrations, organised by the Supreme Court, at 5:30pm in the plenary hall of Vigyan Bhawan. All judges of the Supreme Court, chief justices of all high courts and senior-most judges, the solicitor-general of India, and other members of the legal fraternity will also be present at the occasion.

The observation of Constitution Day on November 26 started in 2015, with an aim to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date. This year, too, the nation is celebrating Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The roots of this celebration, according to the ANI news agency, can be traced back to the “Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra” in 2010 organised by PM Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat.

The Constitution of India, the longest written constitution of any country, is considered the supreme law of the nation and demarcates the structure, framework, powers, and duties of government institutions and sets out fundamental rights, directive principles, and duties of citizens.