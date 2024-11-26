New Delhi, The Constitution has provided a constant roadmap for progress but it is a living document that must evolve with the times, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan said on Tuesday, Constitution provided roadmap for progress: Delhi HC Chief Justice Manmohan

Speaking at a programme organised by the Delhi High Court on the occasion of the 75th Constitution Day, Justice Manmohan said the judiciary is standing at the cusp of history where real challenges are staring at us.

"We all, being the members of the legal fraternity, shoulder an onerous responsibility to take tough measures to ensure that judicial institutions live up to the trust and confidence reposed in it by the citizens of this great nation," he said.

Since 2015, is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.

The Chief Justice, accompanied by other judges of the high court, also unveiled the Preamble Plague in the court premises.

He said the courts are tasked with the duty of being the guardians of justice, fairness and equality and members of the legal fraternity must strive to ensure that justice is accessible to all without fear or favour.

"Access to justice should never be a privilege for a few. It should be a right available to all, particularly to the marginalised and the vulnerable," he said.

Justice Manmohan said over the past 75 years, the Constitution has guided India through challenges, triumphs, transformations, serving as a beacon of hope and inclusiveness for more than a billion people.

When the Constitution of India was adopted, major nations in the world were wonderstruck by the ideas and idols or the framers of the Constitution, led by Dr B R Ambedkar, who had a vision of modern India in his mind, he added.

He said the ideals were lofty and were felt to be a distant reality for a nascent Republic. However, citizens lived through the testing times and marched forward from strength to strength.

"The Constitution of India has held us together, constantly reminding us of a unique characteristic that is unity in diversity. The constitutional courts have contributed enormously to strengthening the constitutional resolve of creating an egalitarian democracy and developing scientific tempers," Justice Manmohan said.

Offering a framework that accommodates various cultures, languages and religions, the Constitution creates a system of governance which is founded on the belief that power lies in the hands of the people, he added.

Justice Manmohan said as the chief justice of the Delhi High Court, he is reminded of the profound responsibility of upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

"The judiciary's role is to interpret and enforce these rights, ensuring that no person or institution stands above the law," he said.

He added, "We have come a long way since 1949. In the last 75 years, India has made remarkable strides in the areas of social, economic and political development.

"The Constitution of India has provided a constant road map for progress but we must remember that it's a living document that must evolve with the times, while staying true to the values that have made India the vibrant democracy it is today."

Urging everyone to renew the pledge to uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution, the Chief Justice said the task is herculean but not beyond our capabilities.

He added that once it is decided to tread the path of judicial excellence, the problems of Himalayan magnitude should not be difficult to overcome.

"Let us all reaffirm our dedication to the Constitution's enduring promise to create a just, equitable and inclusive society where every individual rights are protected and where justice is dispensed fairly and without delay," Justice Manmohan said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.