Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Quad grouping as a constructive and trusted partnership, saying that the four countries — Australia, India, Japan and United States — provides trusted solutions for the entire Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a meeting of the Quad group on the sidelines of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 17, 2026. (AFP)

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The Quad leaders, PM Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian and Japanese Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese and Sanae Takaichi, met in Manila on Tuesday.

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The engagement marked the first Quad leaders-level meeting of Trump's current presidential term and comes amid efforts by the four countries to strengthen cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.

..It gives me immense pleasure to meet you all. Manila and Quad have shared an age-old and special bond. In 2007, officials of the four countries met for the first time right here. 10 years after that in 2017, it was here in this city that we started our dialogue once again. Today, holding a Quad meeting once again in this historic city, marks an important milestone. Since January last year till date, our foreign ministers have met five times. This bears testimony to our political will and shared commitment towards our partnership...," PM Modi said in his statement at the Quad Summit in Manila, where US President Donald Trump was also present.

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{{^usCountry}} “From Maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technology to disaster response - it has been our endeavour that Quad provides trusted solutions for the entire Indo-Pacific,” he said. 'Modi very tough': Trump {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “From Maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technology to disaster response - it has been our endeavour that Quad provides trusted solutions for the entire Indo-Pacific,” he said. 'Modi very tough': Trump {{/usCountry}}

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PM Modi delivered his statement shortly after receiving a praise from US President Trump while posing for the leaders' group photo.

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“We have a great relationship with these people, and these countries, and we have right from the beginning, I've been with all three of them for a long time, and they're phenomenal people, and they're friends of mine, so that helps. By the way, he's (PM Modi) a very tough man, just in case,” Trump told reporters.

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The meeting is the first Quad leaders’ meeting since Donald Trump began his current presidential term. It comes as the four countries look to strengthen their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting is being held in Manila alongside the ASEAN-related summits, which leaders from across the region are attending. The White House had listed it as the “Quad Leaders’ Meeting” in Trump’s official schedule.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had confirmed ahead of the meeting that Trump would attend the Quad engagement, along with the ASEAN and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings.

“The fact that President Trump will be at ASEAN as well as at APEC, and that we’ll have a Quad Leaders’ Meeting as well,” Albanese had said.

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He also spoke about Australia’s interest in reducing global conflicts and pointed to the economic impact of the war in Iran on countries across the region.

The meeting follows talks between Quad foreign ministers in Atlanta on October 31. At the meeting, the four countries agreed to step up cooperation in emerging technologies, critical minerals, maritime security and investment.

The ministers also announced plans to provide more than $85 million in technical and financial assistance to improve access to trusted artificial intelligence across the Indo-Pacific.

They also welcomed a $10 million commitment from the US to build facilities in India and ASEAN countries to recover critical minerals from waste.

On maritime security, the four countries stressed the need to keep key shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, open for navigation. They also underlined the importance of ensuring the safe passage of commercial ships and their crews.

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The last in-person Quad leaders’ summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, 2024, under former US President Joe Biden. The declaration issued after the meeting had said India would host the next leaders’ summit in 2025. It also reaffirmed the group’s commitment with the words, “The Quad is here to stay”.

Deep Dive Which countries are part of the Quad partnership? The Quad consists of Australia, India, Japan and the United States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a constructive and trusted partnership. What issues does the Quad aim to address across the Indo-Pacific? Modi said the Quad seeks to provide trusted solutions in areas including maritime security, trusted supply chains, new technology and disaster response. Why did Modi call the Quad meeting in Manila an important milestone? Officials from the four countries first met in Manila in 2007, and their dialogue resumed there in 2017. Modi said holding another Quad meeting in the city marked an important milestone.