e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Consultation with Supreme Court lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now

Consultation with Supreme Court lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now

Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said discussion will be held with panchayat

india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Food is being distributed in a community kitchen at the Rajasthan-Haryana border site where farmers are camped in protest against new farm laws in district Rewari, Haryana on Thursday. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Food is being distributed in a community kitchen at the Rajasthan-Haryana border site where farmers are camped in protest against new farm laws in district Rewari, Haryana on Thursday. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

As the Supreme Court on Thursday commented on the ongoing protests of the farmers at several border points of the Capital, and said it won’t interfere in the protest at this stage, the farmers’ unions which are spearheading the protests have decided that further course of action will be taken only after proper and thorough consultation.

Here are the latest developments

> Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said discussion will be held with panchayat.

> Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh national coordinator KV Biju said his union has decided to consult four senior Supreme Court lawyers — Prashant Bhushan, Dushyant Dave, HS Phoolka and Colin Gonsalves.

> The protest will go on as planned as the Supreme Court on Thursday said the protest should be allowed as long as it is peaceful and there is no damage.

> The Supreme Court was hearing a PIL filed against the huge gathering of the farmers.

> Advocate General of India KK Venugopal, during the hearing, raised the Covid-19 threat issue as none of the protesters is wearing the mask, the AG said.

> There was no representation from the farmers’ side — both on Thursday and Friday.

> On Thursday, one of the farmers’ unions said setting up a new committee will not result in a breakthrough as the farmers want consultation only on the condition of withdrawing the laws.

On Thursday, a 38-year-old farmer from Punjab was found dead at a protest site near the Tikri border. Around 20 farmers, many of them are from Punjab, have so far died either of natural causes or in road accidents, a BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) leader said.

tags
top news
Farmers protest at this stage should be allowed, observes SC
Farmers protest at this stage should be allowed, observes SC
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP
Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP
‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after summit with Hasina
‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after summit with Hasina
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In