Consultation with Supreme Court lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now

india

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:45 IST

As the Supreme Court on Thursday commented on the ongoing protests of the farmers at several border points of the Capital, and said it won’t interfere in the protest at this stage, the farmers’ unions which are spearheading the protests have decided that further course of action will be taken only after proper and thorough consultation.

Here are the latest developments

> Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said discussion will be held with panchayat.

> Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh national coordinator KV Biju said his union has decided to consult four senior Supreme Court lawyers — Prashant Bhushan, Dushyant Dave, HS Phoolka and Colin Gonsalves.

> The protest will go on as planned as the Supreme Court on Thursday said the protest should be allowed as long as it is peaceful and there is no damage.

> The Supreme Court was hearing a PIL filed against the huge gathering of the farmers.

> Advocate General of India KK Venugopal, during the hearing, raised the Covid-19 threat issue as none of the protesters is wearing the mask, the AG said.

> There was no representation from the farmers’ side — both on Thursday and Friday.

> On Thursday, one of the farmers’ unions said setting up a new committee will not result in a breakthrough as the farmers want consultation only on the condition of withdrawing the laws.

On Thursday, a 38-year-old farmer from Punjab was found dead at a protest site near the Tikri border. Around 20 farmers, many of them are from Punjab, have so far died either of natural causes or in road accidents, a BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) leader said.