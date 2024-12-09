Conveyed our concerns on the safety of minorities, says Vikram Misri in Dhaka

NEW DELHI: India on Monday conveyed to Bangladesh its concerns about the safety and welfare of the country’s minorities, with foreign secretary Vikram Misri saying New Delhi wants to work with the interim government in Dhaka to take forward ties in a positive and constructive direction. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri during talks on Monday with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin and other delegates, amid strained bilateral ties following the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka (PTI)

Misri arrived in Bangladesh on Monday for the annual foreign office consultations with his counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin amid unprecedented strain in bilateral ties over the targeting of Bangladesh’s Hindu minority and the arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Misri is the first senior Indian functionary to travel to Dhaka since the caretaker administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed office in August.

At the conclusion of the consultations, Misri told the media in Dhaka that the two sides had a “frank, candid and constructive exchange of views”. He said the consultations focused on the “entire gamut of issues in the extremely important bilateral relationship”, and that he had emphasised India’s “desire to work closely with the interim government” in Dhaka.

“At the same time, we also had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities,” he said without giving details.

“We also discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious and diplomatic properties. We expect overall a constructive approach on all these issues by the Bangladesh authorities, and we look forward to moving the relationship forward in a positive, forward-looking and constructive direction.”

India-Bangladesh relations have been strained since former premier Sheikh Hasina stepped down in the face of widespread protests spearheaded by student groups in August, and the formation of the interim government led by Yunus. Hasina sought refuge in India and Yunus and other leaders of the caretaker setup have spoken of seeking her extradition.

The power vacuum following the ouster of Hasina’s government was marked by attacks on Hindus and other minorities and the torching and arson of the Indian government-run Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka.

Several Indian states bordering Bangladesh, including West Bengal and Tripura, have witnessed protests by Hindu groups over the arrest of Das, who was held on sedition charges. The Bangladeshi consulate in Tripura’s capital Agartala was stormed last week by a large group of protestors, who vandalised property and desecrated the Bangladeshi flag.

Misri said the discussions gave both sides an opportunity to take stock of bilateral relations and that he emphasised India’s desire for a “positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship” with Bangladesh. India perceives its ties with Bangladesh as a “people-centric and people-oriented relationship” that has the “benefit of all the people as its central motivational force”, he said.

This is reflected in India-backed development projects in Bangladesh and the mutually beneficial engagement on a range of issues such as trade, connectivity, power, water, and energy and cooperation on development, consular and cultural issues.

“There is no reason why this mutually beneficial cooperation should not continue to deliver in the interests of both our peoples,” he said.

Misri said that there has been contact between the leadership of the two sides since the political changes in Bangladesh in August. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first world leader to greet Yunus on assumption of office and the two leaders had a “very cordial telephone conversation” thereafter.

Yunus accepted Modi’s invitation to speak at the third Voice of the Global South Summit hosted by India in August, and external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Bangladesh’s de facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain met on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.