The co-owner of the building which collapsed in Delhi’s Shahdara remains absconding, police said on Wednesday adding that they are searching for him. The man, who is the brother of the arrested main accused Surender Singh, has been on the run since Tuesday morning. An old steel girder supporting the roof gave way, bringing down the roof and triggering the collapse of the structure. (ANI photo)

An old building had collapsed in Shahdara’s Jwala Nagar on Tuesday, killing a three-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man.

Initial probe into the collapse According to the initial probe into the incident, an old steel girder supporting the roof gave way, bringing down the roof of the ground floor and triggering the collapse of the structure.

“The steel girder was in a very poor condition and appears to have given way, causing the roof to collapse. Vibrations caused by trains passing on the adjoining railway track may also have contributed to the collapse,” a police officer said.

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The two-storey building in lane number 6 collapsed around 10.09am on Tuesday. The deceased were identified. Four others, including the deceased child’s mother Khushbu, 27, were injured and rescued from the debris.

Police had earlier arrested Singh, one of the owners of the building, in connection with the case.

Building condition and residents’ concerns The building was decades old and stood barely 30 metres from the railway track between Vivek Vihar and Shahdara stations. An initial Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) inspection found that it stood on allegedly encroached railway land and was constructed using an iron bar and stone slabs.

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Locals had said the structure shook whenever trains passed nearby. Families living in the building had also alleged that they repeatedly asked the owners to carry out repairs, but their requests were ignored.

Police are examining the structural condition of the building and the circumstances leading to the collapse as part of the investigation.