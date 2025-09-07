Meghalaya cops file 790-page charge sheet against 5 in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder

The Meghalaya Police on Saturday filed a 790-page chargesheet against five accused in the sensational murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly killed during his honeymoon trip to the northeastern state in May. Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.(FILE PHOTO)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formally charged Raja’s wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, and three hired assailants — Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi — under Sections 103(1), 238(a), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, officials said.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told reporters that a supplementary charge sheet would be filed against three additional co-accused once pending forensic reports are received.

“The investigation has conclusively established that Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, conspired with him and the three assailants to murder Raja during their honeymoon,” SP Syiem said. “Substantial material evidence and enclosures have been filed along with the chargesheet to support the case.”

The chargesheet was submitted to the Sohra court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class.

According to police, three other co-accused — property dealer Silome James, flat owner Lokendra Tomar, and security guard Balbir Ahirwar — who were earlier arrested for alleged destruction and concealment of evidence, are currently out on bail.

Tomar and Ahirwar were granted bail by the Sohra court on July 12.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was found in a gorge near Arliang Riat Kunongrim in Sohra on June 2, ten days after he allegedly went missing during his honeymoon trip.

Police claim the murder was carried out near Wei Sawdong Falls on May 23, just twelve days after Raja and Sonam’s wedding in Indore.

Investigators allege that Sonam, identified as Accused-1 in the chargesheet, plotted her husband’s murder with Kushwaha, with whom she allegedly maintained a relationship despite her recent marriage. Police claim Kushwaha helped plan the killing and hired the three assailants who allegedly executed the machete attack on Raja.

The investigation pieced together the timeline since the couple’s arrival in Shillong on May 20, before they travelled to Sohra. On May 23, they checked out of Nongriat homestay, when Raja was last seen.

When the couple was reported missing on May 26, a large-scale search operation was launched. Five days later, their abandoned scooter was traced near Golden Pines Dhaba in Sohrarim, leading to the discovery of Raja’s body on June 2.

Between June 8-11, the SIT arrested Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and the three alleged assailants across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

In subsequent operations between June 22-25, police arrested James, Tomar, and Ahirwar in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly destroying evidence.

The case attracted significant media attention, with Meghalaya government officials earlier announcing expedited trial proceedings.

The trial is expected to begin once the court takes cognisance of the chargesheet and the supplementary filings.