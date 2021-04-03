LIVE: Mexico sees nearly 3,100 new Covid-19 cases as tally nears 2.25 million

India's daily count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 12,303,131 after the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday that 81,466 fresh infections were detected across the country in the preceding 24 hours. Maharashtra, again, witnessed another record spike as the state registered 47,827 new cases on Friday, while its capital city of Mumbai, too, saw its tally rise by 8,832 cases-the city's highest in a single-day since the pandemic began.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The global tally of cases, meanwhile, has crossed 130 million mark, and is currently at 130,104,148, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker, which further shows that more than 2.8 million lives have been claimed by the viral disease thus far. The United States, with more than 130 million cases has the highest infection tally followed by Brazil and India, respectively. The Latin American nation's Covid-19 tally stands at 12,910,082.