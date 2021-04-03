IND USA
Health workers at Covid 19 testing centre in Pune (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO).
LIVE: Mexico sees nearly 3,100 new Covid-19 cases as tally nears 2.25 million

The US has the highest Covid-19 related death toll globally, followed by Brazil, Mexico and India, in that order. The UK, Italy, Russia, France, Germany and Spain are next on the list.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 06:50 AM IST

India's daily count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 12,303,131 after the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday that 81,466 fresh infections were detected across the country in the preceding 24 hours. Maharashtra, again, witnessed another record spike as the state registered 47,827 new cases on Friday, while its capital city of Mumbai, too, saw its tally rise by 8,832 cases-the city's highest in a single-day since the pandemic began.

The global tally of cases, meanwhile, has crossed 130 million mark, and is currently at 130,104,148, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker, which further shows that more than 2.8 million lives have been claimed by the viral disease thus far. The United States, with more than 130 million cases has the highest infection tally followed by Brazil and India, respectively. The Latin American nation's Covid-19 tally stands at 12,910,082.

  • APR 03, 2021 06:50 AM IST

    Devotees attend 'Ganga Aarti' in UP's Varanasi despite surge

    Devotees arrived in large numbers to attend 'Ganga Aarti' in Varanasi yesterday amid Covid-19 cases spike in Uttar Pradesh.

  • APR 03, 2021 06:24 AM IST

    Mexico's Covid-19 tally nears 2.25 million

    Mexico recorded 3,089 new confirmed cases and 190 deaths on Friday, according to the health ministry. Infection tally reaches 2,247,357 while death toll rises to 203,854.

Health workers at Covid 19 testing centre in Pune (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO).
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a passenger for Covid-19 test, amid coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi.(PTI)
89,030 new cases in India, highest since Sept 19

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 04:19 AM IST
  • The seven-day average of daily cases across the country, a figure which denotes a region’s case trajectory, soared to 68,969 on Friday, the highest since October 13 last year.
A health worker collects nasal swab of a passenger for COVID-19 test at a long distance train station in Mumbai.(HT_PRINT)
Exclude Maharashtra, and India’s second Covid wave is still frightening

By Jamie Mullick, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 04:00 AM IST
  • Removing Maharashtra from the national tally results in two key, but grim, findings.
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at MCD Purnima Sethi multi-specialty hospital, in Kalkaji, New Delhi,(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Covid-19: For second consecutive day, Delhi inoculates over 52,000 people

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 02:13 AM IST
  • Delhi saw 71,284 shots administered on Thursday, the most in a single day so far.
In a letter to all district collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs and public health officers, additional chief secretary (health) Pradipta Mohapatra urged them to step up vaccination of patients with co-morbidities. ( AFP PHOTO).
Odisha asks collectors to vaccinate people with co-morbidities on priority

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 01:38 AM IST
  • Odisha on Friday reported 461 new Covid-19 cases, up from 210 just a week ago. The number of active Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 2586. Nuapara district reported 86 new infections today.
The worst-hit districts of Raipur and Durg accounted for 1,405 and 964 of the new cases reported on Friday. (HT PRINT) (Image used for representation).
Chhattisgarh adds 4,174 new Covid-19 cases, new variant found

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 01:08 AM IST
  • Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said a new variant of the coronavirus had been detected in eight patients from the state.
A nurse prepares the Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, California. -(AFP)
What science tells us about Covid-19 vaccines

By R Sukumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 04:44 AM IST
According to science, immunity sets in around two weeks after the second dose, although research recommends delaying the second dose in the case of the Covishield vaccine (the Indian version of the Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine) by 6-8 weeks to maximise immunity.
File photo: A commuter looking for app-based cab. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Bengaluru’s cab fare hike comes with some relief, many concerns

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 12:37 AM IST
While some cab drivers call this a welcome move considering the recent inflation, customers feel this could discourage people from taking cabs.
The International Energy Agency forecasts India's consumption to double and its oil import bill to nearly triple from 2019 levels to more than $250 billion by 2040.(AP photo)
India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 12:34 AM IST
It was a move that had been in the works for years, fuelled by repeated comments from Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who in 2015 called oil purchases a "weapon" for his country.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi hails Biden, seeks US govt views on what’s ‘going on’ in India

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 01:21 AM IST
When asked about his comments of the US package on economic revival after Covid-19, Gandhi said, “President Biden is doing spot on. India should think along similar terms.
According to Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar, the terrorists had taken four to five people hostage which delayed the operation.(ANI )
2 terrorists linked to attack on BJP leader among 3 killed

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 02:56 AM IST
A joint cordon-and-search operation was launched in Ghat Mollah area of Pulwama’s Kakapora late on Thursday night based on intel about the presence of terrorists, the officers added.
Image for representation.
Telangana man decries lack of jobs in video, dies after consuming pesticide

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Minutes after consuming pesticide, Sunil recorded a video citing lack of job opportunities as the reason for his extreme step.
HT Image
Minister’s charge against CM under review, says BJP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Bengaluru Rural development and panchayat raj minister K S Eshwarappa’s allegation of interference in his departmental affairs by chief minister B S Yediyurappa is under review and will be resolved in the next two days, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Friday
Vashi suicide: Woman may have killed son, say cops
Muslim man travelling with Hindu woman stabbed in Karnataka: Cops

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The victim, identified as Anwar Mohammed by police, has been admitted to the intensive care unit at a private hospital in Mangaluru. His condition is said to be serious.
HT Image
stalked, Class 9 student found dead in Kanpur

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Kanpur A Class 9 student was found hanging in her house on Thursday, after she and her family were allegedly attacked by a stalker and his family members in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district
