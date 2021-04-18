IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / LIVE: Brazil's Covid-19 tally nears 14 million, nearly 3,000 new deaths recorded
Representative Image
Representative Image
Live

LIVE: Brazil's Covid-19 tally nears 14 million, nearly 3,000 new deaths recorded

The global tally of Covid-19 cases is at 140,413,735 while more than three million people have succumbed to the viral disease, the Johns Hopkins University tracker shows.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 07:48 AM IST

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stands at 14,526,609 after the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) reported on Saturday morning that the country logged 234,692 fresh infections of the viral disease in the preceding 24 hours. The death toll, meanwhile, is at 175,649 with 1,341 more related fatalities. India saw more than 100,000 cases for the first time on April 5, and, barring April 6, has been witnessing more than 100,000 infections everyday. The 200,000 mark was topped for the first time on April 15.

According to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker, India's caseload is the second-highest globally, after that of the United States, and ahead of Brazil's. In terms of related deaths, India is at fourth, the tracker shows, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico respectively.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 18, 2021 07:48 AM IST

    Nearly 120 million vaccine doses administered in India thus far

    The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India, since the beginning of vaccination drive on January 16, is at 119,937,641, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard.

  • APR 18, 2021 07:22 AM IST

    Nearly 3,000 new Covid-19 deaths in Brazil

    Brazil reports 67,636 new Covid-19 cases and 2,929 related deaths, according to the country's health ministry. Tally tops 13.9 million while death toll reaches 371,678.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
e-paper
A deserted view of Connaught Place during weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, in New Delhi. ( Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
A deserted view of Connaught Place during weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, in New Delhi. ( Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Covid-19 weekend curfews: Cities wear deserted look, businesses bear the brunt

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 08:08 AM IST
Across the nation markets which started to see some footfall after the first wave of Covid-19 receded in the country wore a deserted look as strict curfews were imposed to address the surge of fresh Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image
Representative Image
india news

LIVE: Brazil's Covid-19 tally nears 14 million, nearly 3,000 new deaths recorded

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 07:48 AM IST
The global tally of Covid-19 cases is at 140,413,735 while more than three million people have succumbed to the viral disease, the Johns Hopkins University tracker shows.
READ FULL STORY
Commuters being tested for Covid-19 at a special camp outside the civil hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Commuters being tested for Covid-19 at a special camp outside the civil hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
india news

Covid-19 tally reaches over 14.7 million after logging 260k cases on Saturday

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Over 2.7 million were administered Covid-19 vaccine doses on Saturday, as per the data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik(ANI)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik(ANI)
india news

Relax age bar for jabs, says Patnaik

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 04:19 AM IST
Patnaik has also urged the PM to lower the age bar for eligibility for jabs at least in bigger cities, so that the floating population of workers can be taken care of.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SRCC(HT File Photo)
SRCC(HT File Photo)
india news

SRCC placement drive concludes

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 03:37 AM IST
The internship offers received by the students increased 142% in comparison to the 2019-20 academic session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Voters reach polling station to cast their vote for bypolls in Pandharpur, India, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (HT PHOTO)
Voters reach polling station to cast their vote for bypolls in Pandharpur, India, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Bypolls held for 2 LS, 12 assembly seats

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 02:05 AM IST
In Andhra Pradesh, about 64% turnout was recorded in the bypoll to the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha seat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonia Gandhi(ANI)
Sonia Gandhi(ANI)
india news

Everyone above 25 must be able to get vaccinated: Sonia at CWC

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi also slammed the Centre over its “colossal mismanagement” and “gross unpreparedness” in handling the Covid-19 crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy tested positive for the viral infection after having spent days campaigning in the Basavakalayan assembly constituency for a bypoll. (AP PHOTO.)
Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy tested positive for the viral infection after having spent days campaigning in the Basavakalayan assembly constituency for a bypoll. (AP PHOTO.)
india news

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital after testing Covid-19 positive

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 12:43 AM IST
According to a statement, Kumaraswamy did not find a bed for treatment at Manipal Hospital. Even Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s intervention did not help, the statement claimed. It further added that Kumaraswamy is scheduled to appear before a court in connection with a case on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, the lockdown was declared from April 9 to April 19 and as per the order issued by the district collector the lockdown will now be extended till April 26. (HT PHOTO.)
Earlier, the lockdown was declared from April 9 to April 19 and as per the order issued by the district collector the lockdown will now be extended till April 26. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, lockdown in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur extended till April 26

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 12:31 AM IST
On Saturday, in view of the Covid-19 surge and shortage of hospital beds for the treatment of those infected by the deadly virus, the state government decided to reserve 70 per cent of oxygen beds at all private hospitals for Covid-19 patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Amid surge, B’luru trend projects 25k Covid infections per day

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Bengaluru If the current surge in coronavirus cases here continues for two weeks, Bengaluru is likely to report around 25,000 cases daily, an analysis by Hindustan Times has revealed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women show their voter ID cards as they stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the 5th phase of West Bengal assembly polls.
Women show their voter ID cards as they stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the 5th phase of West Bengal assembly polls.
india news

High turnout in 5th round of polling in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 05:22 AM IST
EC registers 78.36% turnout in 45 seats; stray incidents of violence reported from reserved seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incident took place in Raipur's Rajdhani hospital.(Screengrab)
The incident took place in Raipur's Rajdhani hospital.(Screengrab)
india news

Five killed in blaze at Raipur Covid-19 hospital

By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 02:51 AM IST
The fire broke out at the city’s Rajdhani hospital after a short circuit in a fan and spread to Covid-19 ward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational: Medical college dean Dr Sunil Nandeshwar, however, attributed the whole episode to “miscommunication”.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational: Medical college dean Dr Sunil Nandeshwar, however, attributed the whole episode to “miscommunication”.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Man wrongly declared dead twice by hospital

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 04:48 AM IST
The resident of Sultania village of Vidisha district, was admitted to the district’s Atal Bihari Medical College Hospital in a critical condition on April 12, after complaining of difficulty in breathing. He was put on a ventilator on April 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidhu was first arrested on February 9 this year.(PTI)
Sidhu was first arrested on February 9 this year.(PTI)
india news

Deep Sidhu gets bail, held again hours later

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Sidhu was expected to be released after additional sessions judge Neelofar Abida Parveen granted him bail at a personal bond of 30,000, stating that the prosecution is yet to establish the identity of several other members of the unlawful assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People’s Liberation Army (PLA) officials have criss-crossed the Tibet Autonomous Region to hold recruitment drives and to pick up Tibetan recruits who were already at PLA camps. (Image used for representation). (AP PHOTO.)
People’s Liberation Army (PLA) officials have criss-crossed the Tibet Autonomous Region to hold recruitment drives and to pick up Tibetan recruits who were already at PLA camps. (Image used for representation). (AP PHOTO.)
india news

PLA steps up drive to recruit Tibetans

By Rezaul H Laskar, Sutirtho Patranobis
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 02:46 AM IST
There are also reports the People’s Liberation Army intends to create a Special Tibetan Army Unit, the people said, citing intelligence reports and communications intercepts from three separate intelligence agencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved