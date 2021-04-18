IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, wife test positive for Covid-19
When contacted, Hooda told PTI over phone that he had fever but was feeling okay. He said that his and wife's Covid-19 test reports have come positive.(PTI file photo)
When contacted, Hooda told PTI over phone that he had fever but was feeling okay. He said that his and wife's Covid-19 test reports have come positive.(PTI file photo)
chandigarh news

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, wife test positive for Covid-19

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the 73-year-old Congress leader and his wife are in Delhi and they will get themselves admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon as a precautionary measure, party MLA B B Batra told PTI.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 04:04 PM IST

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his wife Asha Hooda tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

The 73-year-old Congress leader and his wife are in Delhi and they will get themselves admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon as a precautionary measure, party MLA B B Batra told PTI.

"Hooda had mild fever on Saturday. Later, he and his wife got themselves tested for Covid-19 and their report was positive," he said.

When contacted, Hooda told PTI over phone that he had fever but was feeling okay. He said that his and wife's Covid-19 test reports have come positive.

On Friday, another senior Congress leader from the state, Randeep Singh Surjewala, had also tested Covid-19 positive.

Last year Hooda's son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda had also contracted Covid-19.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, several top politicians from Haryana have contracted the infection. They include Chief Minister M L Khattar, his deputy Dushyant Chautala, state Home Minister Anil Vij and a few other ministers and Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP