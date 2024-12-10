Menu Explore
‘Corrupt, fraud’: AAP's Satyendar Jain files defamation suit against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

ByHT News Desk
Dec 10, 2024 10:58 AM IST

AAP leader Satyendar Jain has alleged that BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj made defamatory statements against him during a broadcasted interview on October 5, 2023.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has filed a defamation suit against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj, accusing her of damaging his reputation through remarks made during a television interview.

AAP leader Satyendar Jain (L) and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj (R).
The Rouse Avenue Court will hear the defamation complaint on Tuesday, December 10, news agency ANI reported 

Satyendar Jain has alleged that Bansuri Swaraj made defamatory statements during a widely broadcast interview on October 5, 2023. 

He claims the remarks aimed to damage his reputation and secure political advantage.

Satyendar Jain has alleged that Bansuri Swaraj falsely claimed that 3 crores, 1.8 kilograms of gold, and 133 gold coins were recovered from his residence. He also added that these accusations were baseless and politically motivated. 

Jain also accused Swaraj of defaming him further by labelling him as “corrupt” and “fraud,” along with making several false and malicious statements against him.

Read: AAP releases 2nd list of candidates for Delhi polls, moves Manish Sisodia to Jangpura

Jain also claims that the remarks have caused significant harm to his personal and professional reputation, impacting his role as a public representative and his standing within his family and society.

He alleges that the accused has tarnished his reputation, and the smear campaign has affected him deeply in various roles—as a husband, father, brother, friend, and member of society—besides scarring his previously unblemished political image.

Jain further asserts that the damage caused by the baseless allegations is immeasurable, as his character and reputation have been severely attacked, both as an elected representative and in his personal capacity.

Earlier, AAP leader Somnath Bharti had approached the Delhi High Court challenging BJP's Bansuri Swaraj's victory from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, alleging that her win was due to “corrupt practices.”

Bharti was the joint candidate of the AAP-Congress alliance under which the parties contested four and three seats respectively in the national capital. However, the BJP won all seven seats for the third consecutive time.

With ANI inputs 

India News
