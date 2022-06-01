Corruption was part of previous govts: PM Modi targets UPA in Shimla

The central government has taken several steps to create a transparent and sensitive system of governance and minimized the scope for corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Headlines before 2014 used to be on nepotism, loot and graft, he said, addressing a Garib Kalyan Sammelan to mark the National Democratic Alliance-led central government’s eight years in power.

“Before 2014, the government had considered corruption as an integral part of the system. Instead of fighting the practice, the government had succumbed to it, as the money of the schemes would vanish before reaching the needy,” he added.

The current government has brought the politics of development to the mainstream and schemes for service, good governance and welfare of the poor have changed the meaning of governance for the people, the Prime Minister said. Instead of being the master, the government is now a servant of the masses, he added.

The practice of vote bank politics for decades harmed the country, Modi said.

We are working to build a new India, not a vote bank, he said. “We are trying to give a permanent solution to the problems, which earlier were considered permanent.”

Back then, the Prime Minister said, the security of our borders would be a major concern. Today, Indians feel proud of carrying out surgical strikes and airstrikes.

Today, when India extends its hand as a giver, not as a seeker, Modi said. During the coronavirus pandemic, India supplied medicines and vaccines to 150 countries in which the pharma hub of Himachal Pradesh played a crucial role, he said.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his satisfaction on marking eight years by taking up the responsibility of the children who lost both their parents to the pandemic through PM CARES for Children on Monday. The suggestion to be in Himachal Pradesh for this occasion was accepted by him with promptness as the state has been his “karmbhoomi”, he said.

He always sees himself as a member of the family of 130 crore citizens and not as a Prime Minister, Modi said.

Only when he signs a file does he take the responsibility of the Prime Minister. As soon as that moment gets over, “I no longer remain Prime Minister and become a member of your family”, he said.

When the daily struggle of the poor has reduced, only then he is empowered and gets involved with new energy to remove his poverty, the Prime Minister said.

With this thinking, our government started empowering the poor from day one, he said.

“I can say with pride that almost every family of the country is benefitting from one or the other scheme”, he said.

Noting the contribution of every family of Himachal to the armed forces the Prime Minister said it is this government that implemented One Rank One Pension after waiting for four decades and gave arrears to the ex-servicemen.

The Prime Minister said we have taken the initiative to make 100% benefit reach 100% of the beneficiaries. He said the Government has taken a pledge for reaching the saturation of the beneficiaries. 100% empowerment means ending discrimination, eliminating recommendations, and ending appeasement. 100% empowerment means that every poor gets full benefits from government schemes.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to work for the bright future of the coming generations, for the bright India of the 21st century.

We strive to make an India whose identity is not deprivation but modernity. No goal is impossible in front of our capability, he said adding that today India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and has clocked record foreign investment and exports.

The Prime Minister also transferred ₹21,000 crores as the 11th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna to the bank accounts of over 10 crore beneficiary farmers digitally.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held a roadshow from Central Telegraph Office to the Rani Jhansi Park at the Mall road. Prime Minister was welcomed by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on his arrival in Himachal Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON