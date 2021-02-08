Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday reiterated that a law is needed on minimum support price (MSP) for crops, dismissing the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament earlier.

"Prime Minister said 'MSP hai, tha aur rahega' today but he did not say that a law will be formed on MSP... the country does not run on trust. It runs on the constitution and law," said Tikait, the spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

Watch: ‘MSP was, is & will be there,’ says PM Modi; Tikait responds





He had earlier said that business over hunger will not be allowed in the country.

"There will not be business over hunger in the country. If hunger goes up, price of crops will be decided accordingly. Those wanting business over hunger will be driven out of the country," Tikait said after PM Modi's reply to President's motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha.

The MSP has emerged as one of the core issue of the farmers, who have been protesting near Delhi against newly-enacted three farm laws since November last year.

The farmers say that the new laws will diminish their bargaining power and put them on the mercy of big corporate houses. Their leaders have been demanding a law on the MSP to ensure it is protected.

The government has called these laws "historic" for farmers and assured that MSP will stay. On Monday, PM Modi said in the Rajya Sabha, "MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future. Affordable ration for the poor will continue. Mandis will be modernised."

Reacting to the PM's speech, another farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, who is also member of Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, said that the government has already said "hundreds of times" that the MSP will not go anywhere and it will remain.

"If the government is claiming that MSP will remain, why doesn't it provide a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for our crops," Kohar said.

The Centre has held 11 rounds of talks with the farmers but the impasse is still continuing.