'Country doesn't run on trust': Rakesh Tikait on PM's 'MSP will stay' promise
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday reiterated that a law is needed on minimum support price (MSP) for crops, dismissing the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament earlier.
"Prime Minister said 'MSP hai, tha aur rahega' today but he did not say that a law will be formed on MSP... the country does not run on trust. It runs on the constitution and law," said Tikait, the spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).
Watch: ‘MSP was, is & will be there,’ says PM Modi; Tikait responds
He had earlier said that business over hunger will not be allowed in the country.
"There will not be business over hunger in the country. If hunger goes up, price of crops will be decided accordingly. Those wanting business over hunger will be driven out of the country," Tikait said after PM Modi's reply to President's motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha.
The MSP has emerged as one of the core issue of the farmers, who have been protesting near Delhi against newly-enacted three farm laws since November last year.
The farmers say that the new laws will diminish their bargaining power and put them on the mercy of big corporate houses. Their leaders have been demanding a law on the MSP to ensure it is protected.
The government has called these laws "historic" for farmers and assured that MSP will stay. On Monday, PM Modi said in the Rajya Sabha, "MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future. Affordable ration for the poor will continue. Mandis will be modernised."
Reacting to the PM's speech, another farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, who is also member of Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, said that the government has already said "hundreds of times" that the MSP will not go anywhere and it will remain.
"If the government is claiming that MSP will remain, why doesn't it provide a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for our crops," Kohar said.
The Centre has held 11 rounds of talks with the farmers but the impasse is still continuing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over ₹2.06 lakh crore GST compensation to states due for Apr-Nov
- Minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said The provisional GST compensation due for fiscal 2020-21 (April-November) stands at ₹2,06,461 crore. While GST compensation of ₹40,000 crore has been released to all states/UTs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chirag Paswan taunts JD (U), says he is still part of NDA
- The JD (U) has not changed its opposition to the LJP after Chirag Paswan targeted it in the Bihar assembly election.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't link farmers' agitation with one religion or community: Sukhbir Badal
- Speaking to the reporters after addressing ward-level meetings in connection with the forthcoming municipal elections, the SAD president appealed to the Prime Minister to talk on the agenda and focus on giving justice to farmers instead of linking the agitation with any one community.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's Locket Chatterjee says WB govt renaming central schemes for poll gains
- Chatterjee alleged that central schemes were renamed by the Trinamool Congress for electoral benefit as Assembly polls are due in the state in next few months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VK Sasikala says she will be involved in active politics on her return to TN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China conveys condolences to bereaved families of Uttarakhand's flood victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navy sailor Suraj Dubey cremated with full state honors in Jharkhand’s Palamu
- Suraj Dubey was found with severe burn injuries in the jungles of Gholvad in Palghar and died while being taken to a hospital in Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Country doesn't run on trust': Rakesh Tikait on PM's 'MSP will stay' promise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Jagan Reddy’s sister Sharmila preps to launch new regional party in Telangana
- For the last few days, there have been speculations on social media groups of the YSRC about Sharmila’s plans to launch a new political outfit exclusively in Telangana, independent of her brother Jagan’s party, which is currently in power in Andhra Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC refuses to hear plea on removal of disparity of armed forces pension benefits
- The PIL stated that all personnel of Armed forces which comes under the MHA wants to get pension under the old scheme but the central government has denied it, "therefore discriminating with the armed forces under the Ministry of Defence while both the forces are Armed Forces of the Union".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two BJP MLAs meet Mamata Banerjee, spark speculations of ‘homecoming’
- While one of the BJP MLAs refused to comment on the meeting with Mamata Banerjee, the other said that he had met her to discuss development projects in his constituencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CPI (M) leader’s remark on dialectical materialism triggers debate
- Govindan, also a party central committee member, said since the mind-set of a majority of people was still feudalistic it was impractical to implement dialectical materialism in a society that was not even ready to accept materialism.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'All hope was lost': Uttarakhand workers recall hours spent trapped in tunnel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana Cong MP A Revanth Reddy begins padayatra to protest against farm laws
- Reddy, who addressed an impressive rally at Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday night to protest against the controversial farm laws of the Centre, announced that he would immediately launch a padayatra up to Hyderabad, about 130 km away, to highlight the plight of farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC dismisses Gautam Navlakha's bail appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox