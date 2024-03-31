 ‘Country moving towards autocracy’: Uddhav Thackeray at Opposition’s Delhi rally | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Country moving towards autocracy’: Uddhav Thackeray at Opposition’s Delhi rally

ByAkshita Kumari
Mar 31, 2024 04:18 PM IST

The Opposition rally, organised nine months after the formation of the INDIA bloc, witnessed leaders from various opposition parties gathering together at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Income Tax Department, and said the ruling party should declare that the three agencies are their allies.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and SP's Akhilesh Yadav during the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and SP's Akhilesh Yadav during the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

Addressing the ‘Loktantra Bachao Maha Rally’ (Save Democracy Rally) organised by the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, Thackeray said, “We are not here for an election campaign, we are here to save democracy... you level allegations and send people to jail. What kind of government is this?”

He claimed the country was moving towards becoming an “autocracy” as he appealed to the people of the country to throw the BJP out of power and advocated for a change in government at the Centre.

“The BJP’s current ambition is to secure over 400 seats. This is time for one-party and one-person’s government to step down. The BJP cleansed individuals they once accused of corruption,” he added.

Thackeray questioned how a party filled with corruption scandals could effectively govern and pointed out instances where opposition leaders were targeted, including the arrests of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. He said, “This is not a political rally. My two sisters are fighting with courage. Kalpana Soren (wife of Hemant Soren) and Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Arvind Kerjriwal) are not alone. Their brother is here for them, supporting their battle.”

The maharally, organised nine months after the formation of the INDIA bloc, witnessed leaders from various opposition parties gathering together at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan to demonstrate the alliance’s collective strength.

The Congress said the rally is to uphold the principles of the Constitution and democracy, rather than to support any individual leader.

“The BJP labels this rally as a gathering of thugs. I ask you all, are you all thugs? The BJP harbours all the thugs within its ranks. They’re all jumlebaaz,” Thackeray said.

Follow Us On