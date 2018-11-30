Couple consumes poisonous substance in Ghaziabad after family cancels wedding over dowry; woman dies, man critical

A 19-year-old woman died and her fiance was in critical condition after they consumed poisonous substance at a hotel here, police said Friday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of November 29 and 30, said SP Shlok Kumar.

The two took the extreme step after their marriage was called off following a dispute over dowry, he said.

Pooja became unconscious after consuming sulphas tablets while the man, identified as Subodh, called up his parents, Kumar said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the woman was declared brought dead by doctors.

Subodh’s condition was stated to be critical, the SP said.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 22:02 IST