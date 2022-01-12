Covid: Maharashtra, Delhi, 6 others emerging as states of concern, says Centre

The Union health ministry said on Wednesday that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat and Delhi, are emerging as the states of concern due to a rapid increase in their cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Addressing a press conference, Lav Agarwal, the ministry's joint secretary said that these emerging states of concern are also reporting a high Covid-19 positivity rate.

“In Maharashtra, the case positivity rate surged from 0.87% on December 22 last year to 22.39% today. The weekly cases in the state are at 257,000. In West Bengal, the positivity rate has gone up from 1.52% on December 22 to 32.18% today and cases are increasing rapidly. Similar trends are seen in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat,” Agarwal said.

Across India, Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases, followed by West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Karnataka, the health ministry's joint secretary also added.

None of these eight states is going for a full lockdown and has imposed night curfew, weekend curfew and several restrictions to ward off the spread of Covid-19, fueled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Of the 4,868 cases of Omicron reported in India till now, Maharashtra has the highest at 1,281. Delhi, on the other hand, is the third-worst hit state in the country with 546 cases, followed by Karnataka at 479, Kerala at 350, West Bengal at 294, Uttar Pradesh at 275, Gujarat at 236 and Tamil Nadu 185.

Among these, Tamil Nadu is the only state where all Omicron patients have recovered.

During Wednesday's briefing, Lav Agarwal also said that there has been a high surge in Covid-19 infections in the country with an average of 150,000 people getting infected on a daily basis.

Nearly 200,000 cases were reported in a fresh spike on Wednesday, which pushed the caseload to 36,070,510. Active cases are near the one million mark while recoveries and deaths stand at 34,630,536 and 484,655 respectively.