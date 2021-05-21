Home / India News / LIVE: Covid-19 tally of Singapore rises by 47 fresh cases
A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at Ankara City Hospital in Ankara, Turkey.
A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at Ankara City Hospital in Ankara, Turkey.(REUTERS)
Live

LIVE: Covid-19 tally of Singapore rises by 47 fresh cases

  • Mucormycosis or a black fungus remained a cause of concern as more people found to be suffering from the rare life-threatening disease in the country.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 08:20 AM IST

The Covid-19 caseload in India has increased to 25,772,440 on Thursday after hundreds of thousands of people continued to contract the viral disease. The death toll surged to 287,122 after more than 3,000 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24-hours.

Meanwhile, mucormycosis or a black fungus remained a cause of concern as more people found to be suffering from the rare life-threatening disease. On Thursday, the Centre asked states to declare mucormycosis a notifiable disease as the number of confirmed people in the country reached 7,250.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

With black fungus, reports of white fungus cases are also surfacing and that is further adding to the woes of medics. Though there has been no official confirmation about such cases, various media reports claimed Bihar has reported around four cases of white fungus, which according to the health experts is more dangerous than Mucormycosis.

Meanwhile, in the United States, New York City passed a milestone of 4 million first doses and administered more than 7.75 million total shots.

Unvaccinated people in the US should keep wearing masks in public, said Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top health adviser.

Japan approved the Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc, bringing the number of inoculations allowed in the country to three. The Group of Seven nations will next month discuss ways to recognise vaccination certifications internationally.

The European Union moved forward with a plan for EU-wide vaccination certificates, boosting chances of a summer tourism rebound.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 21, 2021 08:20 AM IST

    States declare mucormycosis a notifiable disease

    Several states over the last 24 hours declared mucormycosis, a life-threatening viral infection in Covid-19 patients, a notifiable disease following the central government's advisory on Thursday. Check the full list here

  • MAY 21, 2021 06:48 AM IST

    Singapore's Covid-19 caseload rises by 41

    Singapore has reported 41 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 61,730, news agency PTI reported.

The symptoms of the fungal infection include blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.
The symptoms of the fungal infection include blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.(HT file photo)
india news

These states have declared 'black fungus' a notifiable disease

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 08:18 AM IST
  • The Centre on Thursday wrote a letter to all the states and union territories asking to make mucormycosis or black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.
A healthcare worker conducts rapid antigen Covid-19 test after taking swab samples during a door-to-door campaign in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, on Thursday.
A healthcare worker conducts rapid antigen Covid-19 test after taking swab samples during a door-to-door campaign in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, on Thursday.(PTI Photo)
india news

As Centre aims to ramp up Covid-19 testing, focus on rapid antigen tests

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 08:02 AM IST
More than 20.55 lakh Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country on Thursday, the highest ever conducted in a single day in India. At a press conference, ICMR chief Balram Bhargava said the government is planning to push up the number of daily tests to 45 lakh.
Hailing from the politically powerful Nehru–Gandhi family, Gandhi was born in 1944 in Bombay.
Hailing from the politically powerful Nehru–Gandhi family, Gandhi was born in 1944 in Bombay.
india news

India observes former PM Rajiv Gandhi's 30th death anniversary today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 07:53 AM IST
The Congress workers have been asked to distribute relief materials to people, and prepare kits of basic medicines and distribute them to those in need.
People wait in a queue for food distributed by volunteers, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Nagpur, on Monday.
People wait in a queue for food distributed by volunteers, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Nagpur, on Monday.(PTI Photo)
india news

'Half of India isn't wearing a mask': Health ministry cites Covid-19 study

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 07:30 AM IST
The study was carried out in 25 cities in which responses of 2,000 people were recorded, said the health ministry. It also said that seven states in the country have more than 25 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate.
Mucormycosis or black fungus is being seen as a Covid-19 complication.
Mucormycosis or black fungus is being seen as a Covid-19 complication.(PTI)
india news

Black fungus: States with highest number of mucormycosis cases

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 07:09 AM IST
On Thursday, the Central government said the states should declare the disease notifiable under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.
The Assam government has so far not decided to impose a total lockdown
The Assam government has so far not decided to impose a total lockdown(ANI Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Ban on inter-district movement comes into effect in Assam

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 07:06 AM IST
The order was passed on Monday, when Assam reported its single-day highest 92 Covid-19 deaths. The restrictions will remain in place for 15 days.
S Jaishankar accused China of moving away from the consensus on stabilising the border, which emerged from former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's groundbreaking visit to China in 1988.
S Jaishankar accused China of moving away from the consensus on stabilising the border, which emerged from former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s groundbreaking visit to China in 1988.(HT_PRINT)
india news

‘India-China ties at crossroads... tensions continue on LAC’: S Jaishankar

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 06:59 AM IST
The external affairs ministry added that the process of disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops at friction points in Ladakh sector remains “unfinished” and that full restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas alone will lead to progress in bilateral ties.
"The patient had high fever and was diabetic. We have informed the farmers about his Covid report," Jai Bhagwan Jattan added.
“The patient had high fever and was diabetic. We have informed the farmers about his Covid report,” Jai Bhagwan Jattan added.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
india news

Farmer who died at Singhu border had Covid-19: Officials

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Jai Bhagwan Jattan, principal medical officer of Sonepat civil hospital, confirmed that the deceased farmer, Balbir Singh of Patiala had tested positive for the viral infection.
PM Modi will also review the working of non-Covid hospitals in the district.
PM Modi will also review the working of non-Covid hospitals in the district.(ANI Photo)
india news

Covid-19: PM Modi to interact with doctors, front line workers in Varanasi today

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 06:33 AM IST
PM Modi will also take stock of the virus situation in the city and review the workings of various Covid-19 hospitals including Pandit Rajan Mishra Covid Hospital, which was recently started through the joint efforts of the DRDO and the Indian Army, according to a government release.
Banerjee she was running a state, "but Delhi's Shahenshah is not even looking at us and just saying 'Sab thik hai' (all is well)".
Banerjee she was running a state, “but Delhi’s Shahenshah is not even looking at us and just saying ‘Sab thik hai’ (all is well)”.(ANI file photo)
india news

‘Felt insulted’: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hits out after meeting with PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 06:05 AM IST
This was the PM Modi’s second virtual meeting after May 18 with chief ministers and district magistrates to review the situation in states where the Covid-19 caseload is high.
All India Industrial Gases Manufacturer's Association (AIIGMA) president Saket Tiku confirmed that the demand from the states has increased as cases have increased there too.
All India Industrial Gases Manufacturer’s Association (AIIGMA) president Saket Tiku confirmed that the demand from the states has increased as cases have increased there too.(Deepak Sansta/HT Photo)
india news

Oxygen demand rises in southern states, Odisha and Assam

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 06:01 AM IST
Odisha and Assam (data for which is clubbed with the rest of the northeastern states), which did not even figure in the medical oxygen supply states, are now consuming nearly 150-160 MT and 90-100 MT respectively.
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
india news

India invited to join G7 health ministers' summit virtually: UK Govt

PTI | , London
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Attendees will come together to address the issues of global health security, antimicrobial resistance, clinical trials, and digital health and the discussions will inform the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Cornwall a week later between June 11 and 13.
On May 10, the Odisha government had announced the first case of mucormycosis.
On May 10, the Odisha government had announced the first case of mucormycosis.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Odisha govt declares black fungus as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act

PTI | , Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Several Covid-19 patients across the country were, of late, found to have contracted the potentially fatal infection.
Health department staff at the world's highest village of Komic in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district, where vaccination is on full swing.
Health department staff at the world’s highest village of Komic in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district, where vaccination is on full swing. (HT Photo)
india news

Highest motorable village gives Covid vaccine doses to all 45+

By Gaurav Bisht, Hindustan Times, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 05:20 AM IST
Komic, another village Hikkim, and Langza, the largest of the three, together comprise Langza panchayat, with a population of 330. Of that, 101 (over the age of 60) and 150 (over 45) have been vaccinated, according to officials.
