LIVE: Covid-19 tally of Singapore rises by 47 fresh cases
- Mucormycosis or a black fungus remained a cause of concern as more people found to be suffering from the rare life-threatening disease in the country.
The Covid-19 caseload in India has increased to 25,772,440 on Thursday after hundreds of thousands of people continued to contract the viral disease. The death toll surged to 287,122 after more than 3,000 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24-hours.
Meanwhile, mucormycosis or a black fungus remained a cause of concern as more people found to be suffering from the rare life-threatening disease. On Thursday, the Centre asked states to declare mucormycosis a notifiable disease as the number of confirmed people in the country reached 7,250.
Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage
With black fungus, reports of white fungus cases are also surfacing and that is further adding to the woes of medics. Though there has been no official confirmation about such cases, various media reports claimed Bihar has reported around four cases of white fungus, which according to the health experts is more dangerous than Mucormycosis.
Meanwhile, in the United States, New York City passed a milestone of 4 million first doses and administered more than 7.75 million total shots.
Unvaccinated people in the US should keep wearing masks in public, said Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top health adviser.
Japan approved the Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc, bringing the number of inoculations allowed in the country to three. The Group of Seven nations will next month discuss ways to recognise vaccination certifications internationally.
The European Union moved forward with a plan for EU-wide vaccination certificates, boosting chances of a summer tourism rebound.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAY 21, 2021 08:20 AM IST
States declare mucormycosis a notifiable disease
Several states over the last 24 hours declared mucormycosis, a life-threatening viral infection in Covid-19 patients, a notifiable disease following the central government's advisory on Thursday. Check the full list here
-
MAY 21, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Singapore's Covid-19 caseload rises by 41
Singapore has reported 41 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 61,730, news agency PTI reported.
Get our daily newsletter
These states have declared 'black fungus' a notifiable disease
- The Centre on Thursday wrote a letter to all the states and union territories asking to make mucormycosis or black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.
As Centre aims to ramp up Covid-19 testing, focus on rapid antigen tests
India observes former PM Rajiv Gandhi's 30th death anniversary today
'Half of India isn't wearing a mask': Health ministry cites Covid-19 study
Black fungus: States with highest number of mucormycosis cases
Covid-19: Ban on inter-district movement comes into effect in Assam
‘India-China ties at crossroads... tensions continue on LAC’: S Jaishankar
Farmer who died at Singhu border had Covid-19: Officials
LIVE: Covid-19 tally of Singapore rises by 47 fresh cases
- Mucormycosis or a black fungus remained a cause of concern as more people found to be suffering from the rare life-threatening disease in the country.