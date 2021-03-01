Covid-19 in Maharashtra: How various districts fared since Feb 24

IND USA
In the wake of rising cases, restrictions were imposed in several parts of the state.
After registering over 8,000 new daily cases beginning Feb 24, Maharashtra on Monday logged 6,397 new infections of the viral disease.
Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:05 PM IST

Maharashtra on Monday ended its streak of more than 8,000 daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for five successive days, registering 6,397 new infections on the sixth day. The total caseload of the western state is at more than 2.16 million, with the death toll at 52,184 after 30 new deaths took place on the day. On February 24, Maharashtra had reported 8,807 new Covid-19 cases and 80 related deaths.

The state capital’s city of Mumbai too began the new month with less than 900 new cases of the viral disease. Mumbai witnessed 855 new infections and four deaths, taking its infection tally and death toll to 326,772 and 11,479 respectively.

In the wake of rising cases, restrictions were imposed in several parts of the state.

Here is how the past week has been for various districts in Maharashtra, whose infection tally is the highest in the country:

Day 1: On Feb 24, Pune reported 755 new cases, Thane reported 174, Amravati 627 while Nagpur reported 230 infections. A day ago, the state reported 6,218 cases.

Day 2: On Feb 25, Pune logged 779 new cases, Thane reported 224, Amravati reported a decline at 497 and new cases in Nagpur jumped to 864. In total, Maharashtra registered 8,702 new cases.

Day 3: On Feb 26, Pune registered 765 new cases, Thane registered 186, Amravati registered 720 and Nagpur reported 881. The new daily cases in state were 8,333.

Day 4: On Feb 27, Pune registered 743 new cases, Thane logged 202, Amravati reported 423 and Nagpur reported 838. The state’s infection tally rose by 8,623 cases.

Day 5: On Feb 28, Pune reported 790 new Covid cases, Thane logged 211, Amravati reported 632, Nagpur reported 796. The new cases in Maharashtra were 8,293.

Day 6: On March 1, Pune, where a night curfew has been imposed, reported 427 new cases, Thane logged 140 new cases, Amravati, with extended lockdown, registered 346 new cases and Nagpur reported 728 cases.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last month urged the people of the state to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour so as to avoid a possible further lockdown. Thackeray also warned that though the authorities do not want to impose another lockdown, if necessary, stricter restrictions would have to be imposed.

