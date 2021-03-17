IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid-19: India has supplied about 60 million vaccine doses to other countries
India is manufacturing two vaccines; Bharat Biotech's Covaxin (in picture), and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield. (File photo)
India is manufacturing two vaccines; Bharat Biotech's Covaxin (in picture), and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield. (File photo)
india news

Covid-19: India has supplied about 60 million vaccine doses to other countries

Since India is manufacturing a couple of Covid-19 vaccines locally, the ministry of external affairs has received requests from various foreign countries for their supply. The vaccines have been supplied to close to 70 countries
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:47 AM IST

India has supplied close to 60 million coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses to other countries so far, to support their Covid-19 immunisation programme.

The immunisation programme against Covid-19 started in India, and in other countries, in a phased manner to cover the health care providers, front line workers and the most vulnerable individuals above a certain age.

Since India is manufacturing a couple of Covid-19 vaccines locally, the ministry of external affairs has received requests from various foreign countries for their supply.

“Keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased roll-out, India will continue to supply Covid-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. It will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad,” informed Ashwini Kumar Choubey, minister of state (health and family welfare), in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Also Read | 38k get Covid-19 vaccine jabs in Capital; Experts call for more inoculations

The vaccines have been supplied to close to 70 countries, and several others have shown interest in getting vaccines made in India to inoculate their vulnerable population.

India currently has two vaccines against Covid-19 approved for restricted emergency use: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, which the company has co-developed with the Indian Council of Medical Research, and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that Serum Institute of India is locally manufacturing as Covishield.

Covaxin is a two-dose whole virion inactivated vaccine that is to be given 28 days apart as per the current recommendations. The company announced its interim phase 3 results recently that showed 81% overall efficacy, and it was also effective against mutant Sars-Cov-2 strains.

Covishield, scientifically known as ChAdOx1-S, is a recombinant vaccine, with a proven efficacy of about 70%.

India has administered close to 35 million Covid-19 vaccine doses since it started the national immunisation drive on January 16, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead on Wednesday(HT File)
Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead on Wednesday(HT File)
india news

Ram Swaroop Sharma, BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, found dead in Delhi

By Shiv Sunny | Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Sharma was a two-time MP from Mandi district. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olive Ridley turtles nesting their eggs at the Rushikulya river mouth beach in Ganjam district of Odisha. (File PTI Photo)
Olive Ridley turtles nesting their eggs at the Rushikulya river mouth beach in Ganjam district of Odisha. (File PTI Photo)
india news

Odisha told to enforce prohibition of fishing around turtle nesting sites

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:41 AM IST
The Orissa high court last month registered a PIL suo motu over media reports that 800 Olive Ridleys perished in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Odisha since January this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing protective masks walk on a platform at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Mumbai, India, March 16, 2021. (Reuters)
People wearing protective masks walk on a platform at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Mumbai, India, March 16, 2021. (Reuters)
india news

India records 28,903 Covid-19 cases in highest daily spike; active cases soar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:14 AM IST
This is the highest daily spike seen in the country so far this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

PM Modi to meet CMs over Covid-19 today: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Modi is expected to raise the issue of states where the virus appears to be taking hold once again and is likely to stress the need to accelerate vaccinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Cong’s digital outreach campaign focuses on NRIs, PIOs

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:14 AM IST
The push comes ahead of polls in Kerala next month and the 2022 elections in Punjab and Gujarat, which are among other states with a large number of expatriates abroad
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at a train station in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 15, 2021 .(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
Commuters wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at a train station in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 15, 2021 .(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
india news

News updates from HT| 'Don't think complete lockdown is necessary': Pune mayor

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The directive said that the night curfew will be in effect from 10pm to 6am.(File)
The directive said that the night curfew will be in effect from 10pm to 6am.(File)
india news

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:52 AM IST
  • The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting which was conducted to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh and was headed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

Rain, thunderstorms to affect western Himalayan region for next 2-3 days

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:17 AM IST
A fresh feeble Western Disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from today. Under its influence, scattered rainfall or snowfall is very likely over the western Himalayan region (J&K, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand ) on March 17 and 18
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to SSP Bablu Kumar, the incident took place at Pratappura village in the Fatehabad police station area when 10-year-old Anurag fell into the septic tank while playing.(Representative image)
According to SSP Bablu Kumar, the incident took place at Pratappura village in the Fatehabad police station area when 10-year-old Anurag fell into the septic tank while playing.(Representative image)
india news

5 drown in septic tank in Agra's Fatehabad, CM Adityanath announces compensation

PTI, Agra
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, according to a release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India.(Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India.(Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

LIVE: 1,359 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, 6 more deaths

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:30 AM IST
  • The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Paul Krugman, professor of economics at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York.(Virendra Singh Gosain/ HT Photo)
Paul Krugman, professor of economics at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York.(Virendra Singh Gosain/ HT Photo)
india news

India should not go back to licence raj regime: Economist Paul Krugman

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:03 AM IST
  • Addressing a virtual event organised by Ashoka University, Krugman further said the income inequality issue is a severe one in India. "Don't go back (to) Licence Raj regime... country Like India might want to have a deliberate policy for fostering industries," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity, a colossal statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, 2018.(HT Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity, a colossal statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, 2018.(HT Photo)
india news

'Must visit': PM Modi tweets as Statue of Unity crosses 5 million visitors mark

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:32 AM IST
An official account of the statue said on Twitter, "Statue of Unity crosses 5 million visitors mark in just 553 working days, making it a greatly popular international tourist destination !!"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Further underlining the "silence zones", the circular said any violation will be liable for penalty.(File photo)
Further underlining the "silence zones", the circular said any violation will be liable for penalty.(File photo)
india news

No loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs from 10 pm to 6 am: Karnataka Waqf board

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:39 AM IST
In the circular dated March 9, the board said, "The loudspeakers shall not be used at night time, which shall mean from 10 pm to 6 am."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP is firmly against those who insult any religious texts, senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said.(ANI)
The BJP is firmly against those who insult any religious texts, senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said.(ANI)
india news

BJP condemns plea in Supreme Court seeking removal of 26 Quran verses

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Patna
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:11 AM IST
Former chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi moved the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from Quran, claiming they promote violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MEA also suggested that missions across the world could actively engage with NGO/institutes such as the RSF and V-Dem and provide them with material which will help them put “India at the rightful place on the democracy and press-freedom index, in future reports”.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
MEA also suggested that missions across the world could actively engage with NGO/institutes such as the RSF and V-Dem and provide them with material which will help them put “India at the rightful place on the democracy and press-freedom index, in future reports”.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
india news

India mulls new democracy report, freedom index by local think tank

By Anisha Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:03 AM IST
  • The discussions to do this were going on before recent reports by Freedom House and V-Dem Institute downgraded India’s democratic rankings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP