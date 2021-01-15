Covid-19 vaccine: Report even minor effects after 1st dose, says KK Shailaja
As all states are gearing up to start the first phase of vaccination drive from January 16, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja has said that even minor effects after receiving one dose should be reported. Amid apprehension over side effects of vaccines, the Centre and the states have amped up their battles against misinformation.
Allaying fears, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the vaccines may come with some side effects including mild fever, pain at the injection site and body ache, but only some individuals may experience them. "This is similar to the side effects that occur after some other vaccines. They are expected to go away on their own after some time," he said.
Instead of spreading fears, beneficiaries should report all side-effects, Kerala health minister Dr Shailaja has said. Kerala, the first state to have reported the Covid-19 case in India on January 30, is still reporting a high number of daily infections, though the state's recovery rate is high. The state's healthcare infrastructure faced several challenges amid the Covid-19 crisis and the state reported outbreaks of Shigella infection.
On Saturday, the vaccination drive will begin in India with PM Modi virtually addressing the country. About one crore healthcare workers will be inoculated at first following which other frontline workers will be vaccinated.
The Centre procured 1.65 crore doses of vaccines — both from Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech — and all these doses have been dispatched to the centres. Those who will be inoculated tomorrow will have to produce their identity cards at the centre for verification. During the dry run, their details have been registered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covishield will be administered at 75 hospitals, COVAXIN at 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disability rights groups say disability studies university promotes segregation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minimum temperature to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius in northwest India: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
L-G Sinha inaugurates round the clock call centre for devotees at Vaishno Devi shrine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rape charges: NCP decides to wait for probe; Dhananjay Munde not to step down yet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSP to fight 2022 UP Assembly polls alone, Mayawati announces on her birthday
- The BSP won no seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. It bagged 19 seats in the 2017 UP assembly polls and 10 in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, when it fought in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kitchen loans, sops for startups, welfare pensions hiked in Kerala budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bowing to protests, Goa CM announces IIT campus will come up elsewhere
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC allows govt to use data for vaccination, wants data deleted after exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Darbhanga hospital likely to miss completion deadline again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP manipulation case: HC extends relief to Republic TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold day condition, dense fog likely for three days in Bihar: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baghpat village bans entry of leaders not backing farmers’ protest
- The panchayat has also decided to take ration and other essential items required by protesting farmers in Delhi on January 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 100 dead birds found in Thane amid bird flu outbreak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox