Thiruvananthapuram, The CPI on Tuesday alleged corruption in two power purchase agreements entered into by the UDF government and demanded a judicial inquiry into the deals. CPI(M) seeks judicial probe into two power purchase deals, alleges corruption

In a statement, the party state secretariat alleged that irregularities took place in the purchase of 200 MW of electricity from VEH Global India and 900 MW from Himachal Pradesh.

There was no immediate response from the government to the CPI's allegations.

According to the CPI, wind power was purchased from VEH Global India at ₹11 per unit, more than twice the prevailing rate, even though wind energy was available at much lower prices.

The party also alleged that the rate paid for electricity from Himachal Pradesh was considerably higher than the rates available on the energy exchange.

The statement said the Kerala State Electricity Board purchased electricity worth ₹282 crore under the agreements in October.

It also claimed that even media organisations that often defended the UDF government had reported that the two deals had caused huge financial losses to the state.

The CPI alleged that Chief Minister V D Satheesan personally issued orders for the agreements without inviting tenders or obtaining the approval of the regulatory commission.

The party also claimed that the files were not examined by the Law and Finance departments before the orders were issued.

Referring to the chief minister's earlier response to allegations involving the GNA company, the CPI said he had questioned how there could be corruption when no agreement had been signed with the company.

However, the party alleged that he had led the move to purchase electricity at higher rates under the two agreements in October.

Pointing out that serious corruption allegations had surfaced before the government completed six months in office, the CPI demanded a comprehensive judicial inquiry to establish the facts and take action against those found responsible.

Keralam has been facing a power shortage due to increased demand and reduced availability of electricity, prompting the government to explore additional purchases from outside the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.