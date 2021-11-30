CPM is runner up in Tripura civic polls that BJP swept, says state election body

AGARTALA: The Communist Party of India (Marxist), not the Trinamool Congress, secured the second-highest votes after the Bharatiya Janata Party that swept the Tripura local body elections winning 217 of the 222 seats that went to polls, according to data released by the State Election Commission on Monday.

The ruling BJP got a whopping 59.01% votes in the elections held on November 25. The local body election witnessed a voter turnout of 81.54%.

The CPM secured 18.13% of all valid votes in all the 14 civic bodies as compared to the Trinamool Congress which ended up with a 16.39% vote share. The TMC, however, did emerge as the runner up in the Agartala Municipal Corporation with a 20.14% share in votes polled.

The CPM’s other allies in the Left Front were marginal players. The Communist Party of India (CPI) ended up with 0.76% votes hare, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) with 0.44% and the Forward Bloc with 0.32%.

Including the 112 seats that the BJP netted without contest, the Tripura BJP won 329 of 334 seats. The CPM won three seats, and the TMC and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma’s party TIPRA Motha won one seat each.

The Congress got 2.07% votes while independent candidates in different areas bagged 0.99% votes with 0.17% votes bagged by other political parties, as per the report.

The Trinamool Congress, which earlier claimed to have emerged as the runner up in the civic body elections, declined to comment on the State Election Commission report. Trinamool Youth Congress convener Baptu Chakraborty said, “We contested on 120 seats in the civic polls and got 24% votes. Our performance cannot be measured on seats we didn’t contest”.

Tripura law minister Ratan Lal Nath said, “The Trinamool Congress got more votes in some seats and very less in others. Where is the record of whatever they are claiming? However, we are not concerned about them. We know that the CPM, Trinamool Congress and Congress will come together, but it still will not affect BJP. “

Jitendra Chaudhury, state secretary of the CPM that was in power for decades in the state before being evicted by the BJP in 2018 elections, said, “After the BJP, the CPM got the second-highest votes across the state. The State Election Commission data also said the same thing. Then, how did they (TMC) make such a claim that they bagged second highest votes? Their real purpose is to divide the opposition votes to make way for BJP.”