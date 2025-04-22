Menu Explore
CRPF jawan dies of electrocution at Bijapur camp in Chhattisgarh

PTI |
Apr 22, 2025 11:02 AM IST

The incident occurred on Monday evening at the camp of the CRPF's 195th battalion in the Gangaloor police station area in Bijapur.

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died of electrocution at a camp in Chhattisgarh's Naxalite-hit Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday.

The official said the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.
The official said the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. (Pic used for representation)

The incident occurred on Monday evening at the camp of the CRPF's 195th battalion in the Gangaloor police station area, an official said.

"Constable Sujoy Pal was admitted to the community health centre in Gangaloor after he suffered an electric shock. Doctors declared him dead during treatment," he said, without divulging details.

He said after post-mortem, the deceased jawan's body was sent to his native place in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The official said the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The CRPF is extensively deployed in south Bastar, comprising three districts, including Bijapur, for anti-Naxal operations.

