    CRPF jawan killed in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Jharkhand

    Published on: Oct 11, 2025 1:39 PM IST
    PTI
    Ranchi, Oct 11 (PTI) A CRPF jawan died after he was injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday.

    CRPF jawan killed in IED blast triggered by Naxals. (PTI)
    The operation was undertaken by the paramilitary force in the Naxal violence-affected area of Babudera-Samta axis under Jaraikela police station limits in West Singhbhum district on Friday, they said.

    Head Constable Mahendra Laskar (45) was injured due to a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) during the operation, they said.

    The officials said Laskar was evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela, where he succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Saturday.

    Laskar hailed from Assam and belonged to the 60th battalion of the CRPF.

