CRPF officer files complaint over alleged mistreatment of women protesters by Delhi police, CAPF

A serving Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer posted in Manipur filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Delhi police and National Commission for Women(NCW) seeking action against Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Delhi police “personnel physically mistreating women protesters.” Assistant commandant Rahul Solanki said in his complaint that he was submitting it in his personal capacity as a “concerned citizen”.

Solanki wrote in his letter that he requests appropriate directions and gender sensitivity training for police personnel deployed on the ground, particularly in handling women protesters. (Reuters)

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Solanki attached three links to videos from social media which, he said, prima facie show police and CAPF personnel physically mistreating women.

“I do not claim to have independently verified the footage. I request an impartial investigation and forensic verification of the videos, including examination of the complete incident footage and relevant circumstances. If the allegations are substantiated, appropriate legal then departmental action may be taken against the personnel and supervisory officers found responsible. If the footage is found to be fabricated or materially manipulated, appropriate legal action and removal of misleading content may be pursued in accordance with law,” the complaint said.

Solanki wrote in his letter that he requests appropriate directions and gender sensitivity training for police personnel deployed on the ground, particularly in handling women protesters.

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{{^usCountry}} The assistant commandant reiterated that he acknowledges and appreciates the duties performed by police and CAPF personnel, and that the complaint was not intended to undermine their service but to “ensure that any genuine misconduct is addressed fairly”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The assistant commandant reiterated that he acknowledges and appreciates the duties performed by police and CAPF personnel, and that the complaint was not intended to undermine their service but to “ensure that any genuine misconduct is addressed fairly”. {{/usCountry}}

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The CRPF has yet to comment.

Among all security forces, CRPF forms the largest component of the forces deployed in Delhi.

People aware of the matter said that the Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the personal presence of a senior Delhi police officer to explain the alleged assault on women journalists during the recent protests in Delhi.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made the observation after senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned a petition filed by the Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI), which seeks safeguards for journalists covering protests, particularly women journalists.

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In the recent protests, there were videos of police manhandling women protesters. A woman also accused a Delhi police officer of molestation. Four men belonging to a right wing group were also caught on tape assaulting protesters. The four were arrested on Sunday but were out on bail within 24 hours. They were released the following day.