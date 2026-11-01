Customs seize ganja worth 1.71 crore at Chennai airport; woman arrested

An Indian woman was arrested at Chennai airport upon arrival from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur after the Customs department's air intelligence wing intercepted a smuggling attempt involving 4,000 grams of ganja worth ₹1.71 crore.

This is the second seizure over the last two days at the Chennai international airport. (Unsplash/Representative)

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This is the second seizure over the last two days at the Chennai international airport.

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According to the Customs department, acting on a tip off, the department officials intercepted the woman who arrived in Chennai from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday and a detailed examination of her baggage was carried out.

During the examination, officials recovered 15 transparent packets containing 4,877 grams of green-coloured tops, suspected to be hydroponically cultivated Cannabis (Ganja).

The 15 packets were concealed inside eight food packets that was placed in her checked-in trolley bag.

The contraband was valued at ₹1.71 crore and was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Susbtances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The passenger was arrested and further investigation was on, an official said.

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{{^usCountry}} In another incident on October 29, the department recovered 1,478 grams of the Ganja from an Indian male passenger who arrived in Chennai from Bangkok. Officials seized the drug valued at ₹51.70 lakh that was concealed in the checked-in baggage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another incident on October 29, the department recovered 1,478 grams of the Ganja from an Indian male passenger who arrived in Chennai from Bangkok. Officials seized the drug valued at ₹51.70 lakh that was concealed in the checked-in baggage. {{/usCountry}}

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The passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.