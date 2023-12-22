Congress Working Panel calls for Bharat Jodo 2.0; KamalNath blamed for MP poll loss

The Congress Working Committee on Thursday decided to speed up preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections “both as a party in its own right and also as a member of the INDIA group”, urged Rahul Gandhi to start an east-to-west Bharat Jodo Yatra, and dissected the recently concluded assembly polls during which former Madhya Pradesh unit chief Kamal Nath was heavily criticised. Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi during CWC meeting, in New Delhi (Vipin Kumar/HT)

At the end of the four hour-long meeting of CWC, party general secretary KC Venugopal announced that Lok Sabha candidates, and screening and manifesto committees would be decided soon, and that the party will complete state-level reviews and hold state-level workers convention from January onwards.

“This meeting of the CWC expresses its firmest resolve to be fully prepared at the earliest to fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections both as a party in its own right and also as a member of the INDIA group. It reiterates the determination of the Indian National Congress to take all steps necessary to make the INDIA group an effective bulwark and force against the BJP and its allies,” said the resolution. In the meeting, two senior leaders said on the condition of anonymity, the results in Madhya Pradesh -- where the Congress clocked its worst results in years -- were in focus, and at least two CWC members criticised Nath.

“They said, in the past few years, four general secretaries were changed in Madhya Pradesh but Kamal Nath continued to function on his own. He appointed all block chiefs and district chiefs and took all decisions alone,” added a CWC member, requesting anonymity.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi questioned why the general secretaries couldn’t put things in order. “He was of the view that the general secretaries shouldn’t have buckled down and set things right,” said the CWC member quoted above.

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge set the stage for a wide coalition with partners in the 28-party Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

“We have to win as many seats as possible by coordinating with like-minded colleagues. We have constituted a national alliance committee consisting of five members, which will decide the contours of the alliance with other parties. In view of the preparations for the Lok Sabha, a review meeting has been held with about 24 states. We will also appoint coordinators on Lok Sabha seats soon,” he said at the meeting.

He also said at the meeting that the alliance had moved forward in many directions and asked party colleagues to “concentrate on actionable points and the necessary steps” for the upcoming general elections.

Kharge urged Rahul Gandhi in the meeting to undertake the second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said leaders present at the meeting . Gandhi replied that he would do whatever the party wanted him to do, the leaders added.

“In the CWC meeting, Congress president told Gandhi he was getting massive opinion that Gandhi should do a second yatra from east to west. All CWC members also asked Gandhi to do the same. A decision and plan will be made very soon,” Venugopal said.

Gandhi had conducted a 150-day yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar between September last year and June this year.

While the review of recent assembly polls in five states consumed a lot of time, the general mood remained strong, said a third leader, requesting anonymity. In his speech, Gandhi said there was no need to get demoralised, said this leader.

“He underlined that the party’s vote percentage remained more or less same in the three north Indian states where they were defeated. Gandhi also pitched for better coordination and planning and cautioned the party that it didn’t get enough Tribal and Dalit votes in this election,” said a leader.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor suggested that the party should declare the candidates early in the seats where it was fighting alone. This, according to Tharoor, could give the contestants more time to campaign against the BJP, said another leader.

“There is no point of worry in facing a Parliament election...There is no level playing field for the Opposition. 146 Opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament. It is to send a message that only one party will rule. The agencies have one-point agenda -- make BJP win elections,” said Venugopal, referring to the unprecedented number of suspensions in the winter session of Parliament.

The general secretary also added that the party was going into election mode without any delay.

“All CWC members have been told to start campaign in respective states. With great vigour and hope we will fight the election,” he added.

Some leaders also referred to Kharge’s name being suggested by some leaders as a PM candidate during the INDIA bloc meeting earlier this week.