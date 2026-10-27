Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab LIVE: Landfall likely tomorrow at Andhra coast; schools shut, trains cancelled

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28, Odisha on October 28, Chhattisgarh on October 28 and 29, and East Uttar Pradesh on October 29.

Cyclone Arnab updates | Key points

- Train cancellations: South Coast Railway has announced the cancellation of 53 train services on October 27 and/or 28 as a precautionary measure. Passengers have been advised to check train-wise cancellation details, confirm their journey dates and verify train status before heading to stations. The railway said passenger safety remains its priority and regretted the inconvenience caused.

- Govt extends support: Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs) have been advised to remain stationed in their respective areas. Dry Ration/Take-Home Ration (THR) will be delivered directly to beneficiaries’ doorsteps during the closure to ensure uninterrupted nutritional support.

- Advisory for media: The Odisha government has issued an advisory urging media outlets and digital platforms not to disseminate false, misleading or speculative forecasts and warnings regarding the cyclone.

- Schools closed: The Andaman and Nicobar administration has ordered the closure of all schools for two days till Tuesday (October 27) and urged people to take precautionary measures as Cyclone Arnab looms over the Bay of Bengal.

- Cyclone Arnab landfall: The IMD said Cyclone Arnab is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph, by forenoon of Wednesday, October 28.