Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab LIVE: Landfall likely tomorrow at Andhra coast; schools shut, trains cancelled
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28, Odisha on October 28, Chhattisgarh on October 28 and 29, and East Uttar Pradesh on October 29.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is likely to move northwestwards before crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said....Read More
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28, Odisha on October 28, Chhattisgarh on October 28 and 29, and East Uttar Pradesh on October 29.
Cyclone Arnab updates | Key points
- Train cancellations: South Coast Railway has announced the cancellation of 53 train services on October 27 and/or 28 as a precautionary measure. Passengers have been advised to check train-wise cancellation details, confirm their journey dates and verify train status before heading to stations. The railway said passenger safety remains its priority and regretted the inconvenience caused.
- Govt extends support: Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs) have been advised to remain stationed in their respective areas. Dry Ration/Take-Home Ration (THR) will be delivered directly to beneficiaries’ doorsteps during the closure to ensure uninterrupted nutritional support.
- Advisory for media: The Odisha government has issued an advisory urging media outlets and digital platforms not to disseminate false, misleading or speculative forecasts and warnings regarding the cyclone.
- Schools closed: The Andaman and Nicobar administration has ordered the closure of all schools for two days till Tuesday (October 27) and urged people to take precautionary measures as Cyclone Arnab looms over the Bay of Bengal.
- Cyclone Arnab landfall: The IMD said Cyclone Arnab is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph, by forenoon of Wednesday, October 28.
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- 27 Oct 2026, 08:15:03 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Cyclone Arnab current status
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: As of the latest assessment cited by the authority, the storm was centred approximately 300 km from Visakhapatnam, 360 km from Kakinada, 460 km from Machilipatnam and 530 km from Bapatla, he said.
The cyclone is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards until the evening before turning northwestwards. It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, by Wednesday morning.
- 27 Oct 2026, 09:07:03 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Schools in Odisha to remain closed on Oct 28 and 29
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Ahead of likely landfall of Cyclone Arnab, Odisha government ordered the closure of schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres in six southern districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur on October 28 and 29.
In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the government has ordered the closure of all schools till Tuesday, October 27.
- 27 Oct 2026, 08:53:15 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: These districts in Uttar Pradesh to see heavy rainfall
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Rainfall is forecast in several areas in Uttar Pradesh, including Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Amethi and Sultanpur.
On October 30, heavy rain and strong winds are also likely in Bareilly, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur, along with several districts of Purvanchal, Awadh, and the Terai region. As a result, daytime temperatures may fall by 5 to 8 degrees Celsius, news agency PTI reported.
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- 27 Oct 2026, 08:52:09 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Strong wings, rainfall likely in UP as cyclone ‘Arnab’ intensifies
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Unseasonal rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are likely in Uttar Pradesh between October 28 and 31.
According to the forecast, winds are likely to blow at 30 to 40 kilometres per hour on October 28 in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Ghazipur, and Ballia, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for these districts.
An orange alert has been issued for October 29 due to the possibility of heavy rainfall and strong winds in several districts.
(With inputs from PTI)
- 27 Oct 2026, 08:48:18 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Andhra Pradesh districts on red alert on Oct 28
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: IMD has issued a red alert for the following districts in Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Arnab turns ‘very severe’: Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Vishakhapatnam
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- 27 Oct 2026, 08:33:02 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Disaster Management Authority releases WhatsApp number
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: The Disaster Management Authority has also announced that people can seek a faster response to cyclone-related problems through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number: 9552300009.
With the cyclone approaching the coast, the administration is focusing on preparedness, emergency response and the prevention of loss of life and property. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement during periods of intense rain and strong winds and to follow instructions issued by local authorities.
- 27 Oct 2026, 08:31:29 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: 53 train services cancelled
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: South Coast Railway has announced the cancellation of 53 train services on October 27 and/or 28 as a precautionary measure. Passengers have been advised to check train-wise cancellation details, confirm their journey dates and verify train status before heading to stations.
The railway said passenger safety remains its priority and regretted the inconvenience caused.
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- 27 Oct 2026, 08:29:09 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Andhra Pradesh release 27 cr for cyclone preparedness
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday night released ₹27 crore for cyclone-related preparedness and relief operations.
Under the allocation, seven districts in the north coastal Andhra will receive ₹2 crore each, while 13 other districts will be provided ₹1 crore each. The funds are intended to support precautionary measures and emergency-response activities in the affected areas.
The authorities are expected to use the available resources to address local requirements, including rescue operations and other immediate relief measures arising from the cyclone.
- 27 Oct 2026, 08:21:24 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Disaster response mobilised ahead of landfall
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: The State government has mobilised disaster-response resources in anticipation of the cyclone's impact. Eight State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been kept ready in the cyclone-affected districts. An additional three SDRF teams and five NDRF teams are also available for deployment, if required.
In addition, 115 teams for removing fallen trees and rescue teams equipped with 13 boats have been prepared to respond to emergencies, including road blockages, flooding and the need to evacuate people from vulnerable locations.
The arrangements are intended to facilitate rapid response and minimise disruption to essential services during and after the cyclone's passage.
(Inputs from Srinivasa Rao Apparasu)
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- 27 Oct 2026, 08:20:11 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Extremely heavy rainfall likely in these districts
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Extremely heavy rainfall is forecast in Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari and Eluru districts on Tuesday. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely at several places in Srikakulam, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Anakapalli, NTR, Krishna, Guntur and Bapatla districts.
Heavy rainfall is also likely in Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram and Nellore districts.
(Inputs from Srinivasa Rao Apparasu)
- 27 Oct 2026, 08:18:09 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Gusty winds, heavy rainfall likely in Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: The impact of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Arnab began early Tuesday, with gusty winds reported along coastal districts and heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is expected to intensify in north coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next few hours, state disaster management authority managing director Prakhar Jain said.
Jain, who has been monitoring the movement of the cyclonic storm all through the night, said in a morning bulletin that the cyclone had moved at a speed of 25 kmph during the past six hours.
(Inputs from Srinivasa Rao Apparasu)
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- 27 Oct 2026, 07:54:36 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Cyclonic storm turns ‘very severe’, moving towards Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is likely to move northwestwards before crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.