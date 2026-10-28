Cyclone Arnab landfall news LIVE: System ‘practically stationary’, landfall process still on, says IMD

According to the IMD, the northern spiral band of the cyclone has further entered the land, while the storm's centre remains very close to the coastline.

"The cyclone remains practically stationary along the Andhra Pradesh coast, and the landfall process is expected to continue for another 2-3 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update at 5.30 am.

The very severe cyclonic storm was located over the west central Bay of Bengal close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, near latitude 16.4 degrees north and longitude 82.0 degrees east, about 30 km east of Narsapur, 45 km south-southwest of Yanam, 70 km south-southwest of Kakinada and 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam.

The system is likely to continue moving north westwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to the south of Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 135 kmph and gusts reaching 150 kmph during the next three hours, the weather update said