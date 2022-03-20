Cyclone Asani: IMD issues warning as parts of Andaman experience rain, strong winds | WATCH

As coastal areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are experiencing heavy rainfall and strong winds due to Cyclone Asani, which is likely to intensify within 24 hours, the local administration is making necessary arrangements on a war-footing.

Officials said the people living in coastal areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands were evacuated to safety on Sunday.

Inter-island shipping services and those with Chennai and Visakhapatnam have been stopped and fishermen warned not to venture into the sea as the year's first cyclonic storm neared the archipelago, news agency PTI reported.

What IMD predicted

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the low-pressure area over South East Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea has moved east-northeast wards and is likely to intensify into a depression on March 20 (Sunday) and cyclonic storm Asani around March 21.

The IMD has listed its predictions and warnings on Twitter. As per the prediction, the Andaman islands on March 20 are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall or thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall, while isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Nicobar islands.

Read more: 8 cyclones have formed over 129 years in March, only 2 crossed coasts: IMD

Later on March 21, light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms in most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over the Andaman Islands, and light to moderate rainfall at a few places is likely over the Nicobar Islands.

On Sunday, the Met department said the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea will intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.

The Well Marked Low Pressure Area over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea persists over the same region at 0830 hours IST of today, the 19th March. It is likely to move nearly northwards along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands,

1/12 pic.twitter.com/uvanVZc4hB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 19, 2022

What's suspended and advisories

The department has advised fishermen to not venture out at the Bay of Bengal, Andaman sea and along with the Andaman and Nicobar islands, and into the east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal till March 22.

On Saturday, Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain had halted all the tourism activities for four days - till March 22 in view of the storm.

Also read: Cyclone Asani nears, heavy rain predicted

In the wake of IMD warning about cyclonic weather, tourism activities in the A&N Islands shall remain suspended from 19th March to 22nd March, 2022.@MediaRN_ANI @Andaman_Admin pic.twitter.com/54MVYOxxPW — Jitendra.narain (@jitendra_narain) March 19, 2022

ICG preparedness

Issuing a weather warning, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships are shepherding fishermen out at sea as the weather condition deteriorates in the Andaman area. The ICG has also begun full-swing action in taking pre-emptive measures.

#CycloneAsani @IndiaCoastGuard pre-emptive measures for likely Cyclone Asani continues.#ICG ships & Aircraft on southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea relayed weather warning to all mariners & fishermen at sea. @PMOIndia @drajaykumar_ias @ndmaindia @AN_Command pic.twitter.com/OWjys6Q9lH — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) March 19, 2022