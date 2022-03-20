Home / India News / Cyclone Asani nears, heavy rain predicted
  • The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over the Nicobar Islands.
The low pressure area over South East Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Asani around March 21, (AP/Representative Image)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 05:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

 The low pressure area over South East Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has moved east-northeastwards and is likely to intensify into a depression on March 20 and cyclonic storm Asani around March 21, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

In its bulletin on Saturday, the IMD said thereafter, it is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and reach near north Myanmar southeast Bangladesh coasts on March 22.

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over the Nicobar Islands.

“Climatologically March is not cyclone season. It’s April and May. The ocean is cooler in March and solar insolation is not very high. In March westerly systems are predominant in the northern parts of the country and easterly waves are predominant over the Peninsular region,” a senior official said who did not wish to be named.

“Asani may weaken before landfall but when its intensity is of a cyclone, it will be very close to Andaman & Nicobar Islands. So, we are expecting widespread heavy rains and strong winds to affect the islands,” he added.

Sunday, March 20, 2022
