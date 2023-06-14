Cyclone Biparjoy threatens to disrupt railways, several trains cancelled | Here's the list

More than 40 trains have been cancelled as a precautionary measure in view of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ which threatens to disrupt railways and cause major damage in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat. With cyclone Biparjoy expected to make landfall near Jakhau port on June 15 evening as a very severe cyclonic storm, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Saurashtra and Kutch. Cyclone Biparjoy: Several trains passing through the coastal areas of Gujarat have been cancelled or short-terminated.

Cyclone Biparjoy lay centred over the northeast Arabian Sea about 280km west-southwest of Jakhau Port and 290km west-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka at 8.30am, as per the latest IMD bulletin. The Met department has warned of major damage to roads and flooding of escape routes as Biparjoy is expected to hit the coasts with gale wind speed reaching 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

The cyclonic storm is likely to disrupt overhead power lines and signalling systems in Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh and Rajkot districts.

Here's the list of trains cancelled, short terminated on June 14

Cancelled trains

22903 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj AC Superfast Express

20907 Dadar - Bhuj Express

22955 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj Kutch Express

09480 Okha - Rajkot Unreserved Special (Daily)

09479 Rajkot - Okha Unreserved Special (Daily)

19251 Veraval - Okha Express

19252 Okha - Veraval Express

09524 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Okha Special

19209 Bhavnagar Terminus - Okha Express

19210 Okha - Bhavnagar Terminus Express

09522 Veraval - Rajkot Express

09521 Rajkot - Veraval Express

22957 Ahmedabad - Veraval

22958 Veraval - Ahmedabad

19119 Ahmedabad - Veraval Intercity

19120 Veraval - Ahmedabad Intercity

19207 Porbandar -Veraval Express

19208 Veraval - Porbandar Express

09513 Rajkot - Veraval

09514 Veraval - Rajkot

19319 Veraval - Indore Mahamana

19016 Porbandar - Dadar Saurashtra Express

09550 Porbandar - Bhanvad

09549 Bhanvad - Porbandar

09515 Kanalus - Porbandar Special

09551 Bhanvad - Porbandar Express

09516 Porbandar - Kanalus Special

09552 Porbandar - Bhaunra Express

09595 Rajkot - Porbandar Special

09596 Porbandar Rajkot Special

12905 Porbandar - Shalimar Superfast Express

22483 Jodhpur - Gandhidham Express

22484 Gandhidham - Jodhpur Express

19571 Rajkot - Porbandar Express

19572 Porbandar - Rajkot Express

20908 Bhuj - Dadar Express

19405 Palanpur - Gandhidham Express

19406 Gandhidham - Palanpur Express

22956 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch Express

20927 Palanpur - Bhuj SF Express

20928 Bhuj - Palanpur SF Express

22959 Vadodara - Jamnagar Superfast Intercity

22960 Jamnagar - Vadodara Superfast Intercity

Short-Termination of Trains

22945 Mumbai Central – Okha Saurashtra Mail will be short-terminated at Rajkot

19217 Bandra Terminus - Veraval Express will be short-terminated at Rajkot

11464 Jabalpur - Veraval Express will be short-terminated at Rajkot

19201 Secunderabad - Porbandar Express will be short-terminated at Rajkot

14321 Bareilly - Bhuj Express will be short-terminated at Palanpur

Short-Origination of Trains

22946 Okha- Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail will short originate from Rajkot

20820 Okha - Puri Express will short originate from Ahmedabad

19218 Veraval - Bandra Terminus Express will short originate from Rajkot

11463 Veraval – Jabalpur Express will short originate from Rajkot\

14312 Bhuj - Bareilly Express will short originate from Ahmedabad

11091 Bhuj - Pune Express will short originate from Ahmedabad

12477 Jamnagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express will short originate from Hapa

19575 Okha - Nathdwara Express will short originate from Hapa

22973 Gandhidham - Puri Superfast Express will short originate from Ahmedabad & remain partially cancelled between Gandhidham and Ahmedabad

