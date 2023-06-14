Home / India News / Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Over 37,000 people evacuated from Gujarat's coastal areas
Live

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Over 37,000 people evacuated from Gujarat's coastal areas

Jun 14, 2023 09:05 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Cyclone Biparjoy is the only third cyclone in nearly 60 years to hit the western coast.

India and Pakistan continue to prepare for Cyclone Biparjoy, which is likely to make landfall near Kutch in India and move towards Pakistan next. Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday and as it continues to move north-northwestwards, the cyclone is 380 kilometres south of Karachi. Fishing activities have been halted, rescue personnel have been deployed and evacuation plans for those at risk have been put in place. 

High tides splash on the sea front at a beach before the due onset of cyclone Biparjoy, in Karachi on June 13, 2023.
High tides splash on the sea front at a beach before the due onset of cyclone Biparjoy, in Karachi on June 13, 2023.(AFP)

Cyclone Biparjoy is the only third cyclone in nearly 60 years to hit the western coast. Experts say that the increase in frequency and intensity is indicating the negative impact of climate change.

As Biparjoy prepares to make landfall between Gujarat's Mandvi and Pakistan's port city of Karachi on June 15, the Met department said total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to kutcha houses in several districts. The very severe cyclonic storm can uproot power and communication poles in these areas and disrupt railways and damage standing crops, plantations and orchards.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 14, 2023 09:04 AM IST

    37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

    As Cyclone Biparjoy barrels towards the Kutch coast in Gujarat, the government said they have so far evacuated nearly 37,800 people living near the sea in eight districts of the state.

    The powerful cyclone will make landfall near Jakhau port on the evening of June 15, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    “VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) BIPARJOY over Arabian sea moved north northwestward and lay centered at 2.30 IST of 14th June, about 280 km WSW of Jakhau port. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of 15th June as VSCS,” IMD said in the latest post.

    The Gujarat government said in a release that they have so far evacuated 37,794 people living along the coastline.

    PTI

  • Jun 14, 2023 08:49 AM IST

    Watch: Police delivers essential items to villagers in Gujarat

    Amreli Police delivered essential items including vegetables and milk to the villagers of Shiyalbet in Jafrabad, Gujarat. 

    ANI

  • Jun 14, 2023 08:40 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy won't impact monsoon further: IMD

    Cyclone Biparjoy is now completely detached from the monsoonal flow and will not adversely impact the advance of the rain-bearing system or its performance, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

    Addressing a press conference here, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclone, however, helped the monsoon advance over southern parts of the peninsula by increasing the cross-equatorial flow over the Arabian Sea.

    "Now, it is completely detached from the monsoonal flow. We do not expect any largescale impact either on the monsoon advance or its performance," he said. 

    (PTI)

  • Jun 14, 2023 08:32 AM IST

    30,000 people from coastal districts shifted to temporary shelters; Army plans relief measures with NDRF

    Authorities on Tuesday shifted 30,000 people from coastal areas to temporary shelters two days before powerful cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district.

    An official said several NDRF and SDRF teams are on standby. Simultaneously, Army authorities have jointly planned relief operations with civil administration and National Disaster Response Force.

    The Army has kept flood relief columns ready at strategic locations.

    (PTI)

  • Jun 14, 2023 08:28 AM IST

    Watch: Residents of Gujarat's Junagadh being shifted to shelters

    Residents of coastal areas, like Junagadh in Gujarat, are being shifted to shelters as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensifies.

  • Jun 14, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    Watch: Large number of boats parked at Jakhau Port, after fishing was halted

    A large number of boats have been parked at Jakhau Port in Bhuj as fishing has been suspended in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy.

  • Jun 14, 2023 08:24 AM IST

    Union Power Minister reviews preparations for Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Gujarat, Rajasthan

    Union power minister R K Singh on Tuesday reviewed preparation for power supply and quick restoration arrangements for coastal areas in Gujarat and Rajasthan against the backdrop of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy.

    Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officers of the Ministry of Power, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Grid Controller of India and PGCIL for reviewing the preparations for maintenance of power supply in coastal areas of Gujarat and Rajasthan which are likely to be affected by Cyclone ‘Biparjoy‘, a power ministry statement said.

    He also discussed various necessary arrangements with the Power Minister of Gujarat on the phone.

    (PTI)

  • Jun 14, 2023 08:23 AM IST

    Kandla Port closed ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, hundreds of trucks halted

    After Kandla Port in the state was closed ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, hundreds of trucks have been standing still at Gandhidham, Kachchh. According to the India Meteorological Department ( IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to land on Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts on June 15.

    Bracing for the cyclone, which has intensified into a "very severe" cyclonic storm according to the IMD, 12 NDRF teams have been deployed in Gujarat.

    (ANI)

  • Jun 14, 2023 08:22 AM IST

    ‘Over 400 shelter homes identified in Dwarka district’: Union Minister

    Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala says, “More than 400 shelter homes have been identified in the Dwarka district and people are being shifted to shelter homes. PM took stock of the arrangements from concerned officials and ministers and directed them to be on alert mode and take all necessary steps.”

  • Jun 14, 2023 08:08 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy now 380 kilometers away from Karachi, Pakistan; authorities on alert

    Cyclone Biparjoy has now weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) and has moved further north-northwestward. It now lay at a distance of about 380 kilometres south of Karachi, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

    The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in the latest alert said that Cyclone Biparjoy had moved further north-northwestward in the past six hours and now lay at a distance of about 380 kilometres south of Karachi and 390 kilometres south of Thatta.

    It said, "Maximum sustained surface winds are 140-150 Km/hour gusts 170 Km/hour around the system centre and sea conditions being phenomenal around the system centre with maximum wave height 30 feet," according to ARY News report.

    The advisory said that the "favourable environmental conditions - sea surface temperature of 29-30°C, low vertical wind shear & upper-level divergence are in support to sustain its strength through the forecast period," as per the ARY News report.

    ANI

  • Jun 14, 2023 08:02 AM IST

    High tide waves hit Gujarat as Biparjoy intensifies

    High tide waves hit Gujarat as cyclone Biparjoy intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. 

    (ANI)

