Delhi, Rajasthan among states to receive rainfall this week, IMD predicts. Details

Delhi is set to experience rainfall in the next few days under the influence of cyclone 'Biparjoy', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast Wednesday. This will bring much relief from heat as the temperature hovered around 45°C in parts of the city, while “real feel” soared to around 50°C Tuesday and strong surface winds prevailed on Wednesday. (Cyclone 'Biparjoy' LIVE updates) Children enjoy in the rain, in Thane, India, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

While light rain or drizzle can be expected in the national capital starting Thursday, rain showers accompanied by thunderstorm will hit the city Sunday, the IMD said. Other than Delhi, parts of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh will also witness rainfall on Thursday and Friday, the private agency Skymet Weather predicted.

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is expected to cross between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan near the Jakhau Port in Gujarat on June 15 with a wind speed of 124-135 kmph. The cyclone, which weakened into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, could become one with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea, the weather agency said.

‘Biparjoy’ continues to move north-northwestwards is the only cyclone in nearly 60 years to hit the western coast. Consequently, the IMD Wednesday sounded a Red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat as there is a possibility of heavy damage due to the cyclonic storm.

IMD’s weather prediction:

1)Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in parts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts of Gujarat on Wednesday. The rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds may cause major damage to houses, roads, crops, power and communication poles, prompting the authorities to place appropriate measures in places to mitigate the impact of the cyclone.

2)Scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and hail storms are likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Thursday. While southeast Rajasthan will see rainfall on Friday, in southwest Rajasthan, the showers will continue till Saturday, IMD said.

3)Sikkim, sub Himalayan West Bengal will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next five days.

4)Widespread light to moderate rainfall in nearly all parts of northeast India is likely during the next five days. In view of the alert, the schools in the landslide-prone areas of Dima Hasao district of Assam have been closed from June 13 for five days, news agency ANI reported.

5)The IMD also said isolated pockets of Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, will continue to reel from heat wave conditions this week, while south east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana will experience heat wave conditions in the next two days.

IMD declared the onset of monsoon over Kerala a week after the usual date of June 1. Skymet Weather on Tuesday predicted a bleak monsoon pattern for the four weeks, raising concerns about its impact on agriculture. While Maharashtra, Odisha, and half of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar are usually covered by rainfall by June 15, this year the monsoon stream is struggling to establish itself over these regions.

