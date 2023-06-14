Power demand peaks as Delhi ‘feels like’ 50°C

A maximum temperature hovering close to 45 degrees Celsius (°C) in parts of city, coupled with uncomfortably warm winds, and humidity meant that Delhi residents felt the onslaught of the heat even stronger than it actually was, with the “real feel” soaring to around 50°C on Tuesday, pushing the city’s power demand to the year’s highest. Visitors playing with the fountain water to beat the heat on a hot summer day at Kartavya path lawns on Tuesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

While at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, the maximum temperature stood at 41.8°C hot winds of over 30kmph and a relative humidity of 37% meant that the impact of heat was exacerbated. This meant that the Heat Index (HI), known colloquially as “real feel” temperature, actually stood at around 50°C at 2.30pm, according toHT’s calculation, which employed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) calculator to find out heat index based on relative humidity and temperature.

As a result, the city’s power demand shot up to more than 7,000MW for the first time this year, according to State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data.

Similar weather conditions are likely to persist on Wednesday, according to the weather office. Relief is, however, expected from Thursday onwards, with light rain likely on Thursday and Friday under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Delhi experienced loo during the day, and while strong surface winds controlled the temperature to a large extent, they were really hot. At the same time, there was a relative humidity at 37% and both these factors made for an uncomfortable day,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD, adding that the average wind speed remained over 30kmph since 8.30am to late into the evening.

The heat index, also known as the “feels like” temperature, is a calculation that depicts what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature and wind speed. It is commonly used to assess the risk of heat-related illnesses and heat stress. Prolonged exposure to a heat index of 26-32°C will likely cause fatigue in many people, while 32-40°C is widely associated with sunstroke, and 40-54°C with heatstroke.

The wet-bulb temperature, meanwhile, stood at 28.8°C at 2.30pm.A wet-bulb temperature provides insights into the evaporative cooling potential at a given time. The principle is simple: because we cool down by sweating, the more readily sweat evaporates, the less hot you feel. But evaporation becomes harder when the air is heavy with moisture. When wet-bulb temperature rises, the air is so laden with moisture that sweating stops working as a means to bring down the body’s excess heat. This is why prolonged exposure to a wet-bulb temperature around 35°C can be fatal, even among healthy people.

The maximum temperature ranged from 41.2°C at Mayur Vihar station to 44.7°C at east Delhi’s Sports Complex station (Akshardham). It was 41.8°C in Gurugram and 42.8°C in Noida. Delhi’s minimum, meanwhile, stood at 29.8°C – two degrees above normal. A day ago, the maximum and minimum temperatures stood at 41.2°C and 28.8°C, respectively.

Srivastava said that the temperature is expected to remain in a similar range across Delhi on Wednesday too, before it starts to dip from Thursday onwards as moisture, cloudiness and light rains return. “On Thursday and Friday, Delhi is likely to see very light rain and drizzle. There are also chances of light rain on Sunday and Monday, with an active western disturbance approaching the region from Sunday onwards,” he added.

The maximum is expected to be around 41°C on Wednesday too, before dipping to 39°C on Thursday, IMD forecast showed. The highest maximum recorded so far this year at Safdarjung was 43.7°C, on May 22.

Power demand at the year’s highest

Meanwhile, SLDC data showed that the peak power demand was clocked as high as 7,098MW at 3.29pm. Last year, June 29 set an all-time high record for the Capital with a power demand of 7,695MW.

Power distribution companies BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) said they successfully met the peak power demand of 3,103MW and 1,615MW respectively in their areas. Meanwhile, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) also said it was able to successfully meet a peak power demand of 2,055MW under its jurisdiction.

Winds deteriorate air quality

The dust-raising strong winds on Tuesday led to Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index deteriorating to the poor range. Delhi’s average AQI was recorded at 205, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s national bulletin of 4pm. on Monday, it stood at 169 (moderate). Forecasts show that AQI is likely to return to the moderate range by Wednesday.

CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as good, between 51 and 100 as satisfactory, between 101 and 200 as moderate, between 201 and 300 as poor, between 301 and 400 as very poor and over 400 as severe.