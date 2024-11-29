Cyclone Fengal: When and where will the storm make landfall? Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts on alert

Cyclone Fengal landfall tracker: The deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, initially predicted to strengthen into a cyclonic storm, is now expected to gradually weaken into a depression as it nears the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected that the system will weaken further, bringing wind speeds of 45-55 km/hour, with gusts reaching up to 65 km/hour, during landfall. A man walks past high tides lashing at Marina Beach as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Fengal, in Chennai. (ANI)

The weather agency further said the depression, currently moving northwest, will likely cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, close to Puducherry, by the morning of November 30.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts on high alert

- Impact on coastal areas: The depression in the Bay of Bengal is affecting the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, particularly Chennai and its surrounding districts. As it moves northwest, the IMD has advised residents in these areas to remain cautious and adhere to safety protocols.

- High alert for coastal authorities: Coastal authorities in Tamil Nadu have been instructed to stay vigilant as the system approaches landfall, with measures being taken to ensure preparedness for any potential impact.

- Advisory for fishermen: The IMD has warned of rough seas and advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the ocean. Moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, is expected across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry's coastal areas.

- School and college closures in Puducherry: The Puducherry government announced the closure of all schools and colleges, including privately managed and government-aided institutions, on November 29 and 30 due to heavy rainfall forecasts linked to Cyclone Fengal.

- Indian Navy's preparedness: The Indian Navy has activated a comprehensive disaster response plan in response to Cyclone Fengal's intensification in the Bay of Bengal, which poses a significant threat to Tamil Nadu's coastline. The Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area headquarters (HQTN&P), has implemented a strong disaster response strategy to minimise the cyclone's potential impact, emphasising the Navy's focus on protecting lives and property.

Jharkhand likely to be affected

Jharkhand is expected to witness fog and partial cloud cover starting Friday due to the influence of Cyclone 'Fengal,' a weather official told PTI. The system may cause a rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next two days, he added on Thursday.

Abhishek Anand, in charge of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said, “On November 30, the cyclone might cross the Tamil Nadu coast as a depression, causing rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra.”

He added, “Jharkhand may experience the outer cloud band of the system from Friday but rain is unlikely.” The IMD official also mentioned that partial cloud cover from Saturday is expected to lead to a 2-3°C increase in minimum temperatures.