Cyclone Fengal live updates: Tamil Nadu schools closed as storm to intensify in 24 hours

Cyclone Fengal is predicted to intensify within the next 24 hours and is predicted to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding to Tamil Nadu's coastal regions.

A man walks past high tides lashing at Marina Beach as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Fengal, in Chennai.

Cyclone Fengal live updates: As Cyclone 'Fengal' approaches the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, heavy and widespread rainfall is expected in most parts of the state, a senior official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Cyclone Fengal is forecast to intensify within the next 24 hours. "It is likely to move north-northwestward and likely to cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram by the morning of the 30th morning. Under the influence of this system, rainfall is likely to occur in the next 2-3 days, fairly widespread moderate rainfall in most of the parts of Tamil Nadu," a senior IMD official said....Read More

The Puducherry government has announced that all schools and colleges in the union territory will remain closed on November 29 and 30 as heavy rains were forecast under the impact of cyclone Fengal brewing over Bay of Bengal. Home Minister A Namassivayam told reporters that all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would remain shut for two days from Friday in view of rains. All privately managed schools and government aided schools would also be closed. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has activated a comprehensive disaster response plan as Cyclone Fengal intensifies in the Bay of Bengal. The officials also advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea until November 31. Here are some quick updates on Cyclone Fengal: The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is currently located approximately 310 kilometres southeast of Nagapattinam, 410 kilometres southeast of Puducherry, and about 480 kilometres south-southeast of Chennai.

Naval authorities are collaborating with state and civil administrations to ensure rapid response.

Vehicles are being loaded with essential relief materials, including food, drinking water, and medicines.

Jharkhand is also likely to experience fog and partial clouds under the influence of cyclone 'Fengal' from Friday.