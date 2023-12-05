Cyclone Michaung makes landfall; 12 dead; IAF drops relief supplies in Chennai. Top updates

Cyclone Michaung, the severe cyclonic storm, made landfall on Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district - two days after a rain fury in Chennai and other adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu. According to reports, at least 12 people died in rain-related incidents in and around Chennai even as officials engaged in rescuing stranded people.

People wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai.(PTI)