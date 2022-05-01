Daily brief: Centre sets up panel to monitor essential items as prices soar, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre sets up panel to monitor essential items, conduct surprise checks, as prices soar

The Union government has formed an inter-ministerial committee to monitor domestic prices, shipments and availability of agri commodities, especially edible oil, as higher fertiliser and global commodity rates have sent domestic food prices soaring, an official said, requesting anonymity. Also read

Amid intense heatwave, Centre issues health advisory. Check dos and don'ts

Amid the intense heatwave that many areas across the country are grappling with, the government has issued a health advisory for the public to keep themselves protected in this scorching heat. Also read

MS Dhoni opens up on IPL participation for CSK in 2023: 'You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey'

He is 40 now and will turn 41 in July. Hence the question pertaining to MS Dhoni's participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest questions among all fans. He had hinted his participation in 2022 season last year and he is not just back, Dhoni has shown glimpses of his vintage self and has resumed the captaincy role as well. Also read

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares long note after watching Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts after watching Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, was inspired by the life of Gangubai, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. Also read

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON