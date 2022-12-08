Home / India News / Daily brief: Decoding why Congress ended up with worst performance in Gujarat, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Decoding why Congress ended up with worst performance in Gujarat, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 09:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The Congress won only 17 seats, its worst showing in the state ever. And the BJP won 156, its best performance in the state. (Representative Photo)(HT_PRINT)
The Congress won only 17 seats, its worst showing in the state ever. And the BJP won 156, its best performance in the state. (Representative Photo)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Decoding why the Congress ended up with its worst performance in Gujarat

“The voters were silent”, said a senior Congress observer for Gujarat, indicating that the party’s campaign failed to resonate with voters at the ground level in the run-up to the assembly elections. Read more

How TV channels jumped the gun on Himachal elections

By 8:30am on Thursday morning, most news channels had all but declared a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, even as less than 5% of the votes were counted, most of which were postal ballots. Read more

Meghan Markle recalls cops refused to help when she complained about paparazzi stalking her: 'Look who you are dating'

In her new docu-series Harry & Meghan, former actor Meghan Markle has described how her life turned upside down when she began dating her husband Britain’s Prince Harry in 2016. Read more

Experts on can breathing in smog be a reason for cancers or lead to infertility

Although air pollution is mostly linked with asthma and chronic cough due to reactive airway diseases, doctors have always wondered what causes the lung cancer in non-smokers. Read more

Did Cristiano Ronaldo threaten Portugal camp? Portuguese FA issues statement before FIFA World Cup clash vs Morocco

Portuguese Football Federation have responded to reports which suggested that Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national squad after the veteran forward started the FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Switzerland on the bench. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gujarat election gujarat assembly himachal pradesh election + 1 more
gujarat election gujarat assembly himachal pradesh election

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out