Home / India News / Daily brief: NIA attaches properties of terror financing accused Zahoor Watali, and all the latest news

Daily brief: NIA attaches properties of terror financing accused Zahoor Watali, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 12, 2023 08:53 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

NIA attaches 17 properties of terror financing accused Zahoor Watali in case linked to Yasin Malik

The National Investigation Agency on Monday attached 17 properties belonging to Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali, accused of financing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, in connection with a Hurriyat terror funding case in which Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) commander Yasin Malik is serving life imprisonment. Read more

Representative image.
Representative image.

CCTV video shows how tricolour was pulled down at Indian high commission in UK

The National Investigation Agency has released the CCTV footage of the March 19 violent protest and attempt to vandalise the Indian high commission in London by pro-Khalistani supporters. Read more

Rishi Sunak unveils major plan for easy UK visas: 'For international talent…'

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak said that there’s a certain sense of “urgency and responsibility” to seize AI-driven tech opportunity to help Britain become the “best country in tech business” as he spoke at the London Tech Week 2023– UK’s biggest tech conference. Read more

Phases of anxious/avoidant trap in relationships

This is the non-win trap between a partner who is seeking connections, and a partner that is running away from growing real connections. This anxious/avoidant trap can be extremely draining for the partners. "Let's dive into the dreaded Anxious/Avoidant trap. Read more

Sonnalli Seygall cannot stop smiling in her mehendi pics, dances with husband Ashesh. See pics

Actor Sonnalli Seygall on Monday shared photos from her mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. She tied the knot with her boyfriend, hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani on June 7. Read more

 

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nia yasin malik terror financing + 1 more
nia yasin malik terror financing
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out